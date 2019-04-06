clip art soccer

Prep boys

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Decorah 1, Waterloo West 0

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Urbandale 2

Cedar Rapids Prairie 10, Boone 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 7, Winterset/Earlham 1

Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Davenport West 1

Cedar Rapids Xavier 7, Mount Vernon/Lisbon 0

Urbandale 3, Linn-Mar 0

Area

Webster City 1, Decorah 0

Hudson United 2, Davenport Assumption 0

Hudson United 2, Decorah 1, PKs

Hudson United 2, Webster City 0

Southeast Polk 6, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Glenwood 0

State

ADM 2, Harlan 1, PKs

Dallas Center-Grimes 1, Des Moines Roosevelt 0

Des Moines East 1, ADM 0, PKs

Des Moines Lincoln 3, Ames 2, PKs

Des Moines Lincoln 6, Winterset/Earlham 0

Spirit Lake Park-Okoboji 1, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Washington 1, Mediapolis 0

Waukee 1, Valley, West Des Moines 0

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

West Des Moines Valley 3, Waterloo 0

Mississippi Valley

Dubuque Senior 2, Decorah 1

Linn-Mar 3, Ames 2, OT

Union (La Porte City) 1, Iowa City High 0

Area

State

Ankeny Centennial 2, Bishop Heelan 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 1, Sioux City East 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 4, Glenwood 1

Spencer 3, Glenwood 1

Spencer 3, Treynor 2

Waukee 2, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1

Winterset 3, St. Albert 2

