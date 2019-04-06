Prep boys
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Decorah 1, Waterloo West 0
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Urbandale 2
Cedar Rapids Prairie 10, Boone 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 7, Winterset/Earlham 1
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Davenport West 1
Cedar Rapids Xavier 7, Mount Vernon/Lisbon 0
Urbandale 3, Linn-Mar 0
Area
Webster City 1, Decorah 0
Hudson United 2, Davenport Assumption 0
Hudson United 2, Decorah 1, PKs
Hudson United 2, Webster City 0
Southeast Polk 6, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Glenwood 0
State
ADM 2, Harlan 1, PKs
Dallas Center-Grimes 1, Des Moines Roosevelt 0
Des Moines East 1, ADM 0, PKs
Des Moines Lincoln 3, Ames 2, PKs
Des Moines Lincoln 6, Winterset/Earlham 0
Spirit Lake Park-Okoboji 1, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Washington 1, Mediapolis 0
Waukee 1, Valley, West Des Moines 0
Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
West Des Moines Valley 3, Waterloo 0
Mississippi Valley
Dubuque Senior 2, Decorah 1
Linn-Mar 3, Ames 2, OT
Union (La Porte City) 1, Iowa City High 0
Area
Dubuque Senior 2, Decorah 1
State
Ankeny Centennial 2, Bishop Heelan 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 1, Sioux City East 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 4, Glenwood 1
Spencer 3, Glenwood 1
Spencer 3, Treynor 2
Waukee 2, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1
Winterset 3, St. Albert 2
