SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 8, Waverly-Shell Rock 2

Mississippi Valley

Ankeny Centennial 2, Cedar Rapids Washington 1 (PKs)

Area

State

Ankeny Centennial 4, Iowa City Regina 1

Central Lee, Donnellson 5, Keokuk 0

Danville 4, Fort Madison 2

Danville 5, Keokuk 1

Davenport North 4, Central Lee 0

Fort Madison 2, Central Lee 1

Holy Trinity Catholic 4, Danville 2

Newton 1, Benton Community 0 (4-3 PKs)

Newton 3, Collins-Maxwell 0

Ottumwa 1, Benton Community 0 (4-2 PKs)

Ottumwa 2, Collins-Maxwell 0

Solon 6, Cedar Valley Christian 0

Solon 7, Wapello 0

Solon 8, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 1

