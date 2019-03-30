Prep boys
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 8, Waverly-Shell Rock 2
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 8, Waverly-Shell Rock 2
Ankeny Centennial 2, Cedar Rapids Washington 1 (PKs)
Area
Cedar Falls 8, Waverly-Shell Rock 2
State
Ankeny Centennial 2, Cedar Rapids, Washington 1 (Pk 6/5)
Ankeny Centennial 4, Iowa City Regina 1
Central Lee, Donnellson 5, Keokuk 0
Danville 4, Fort Madison 2
Danville 5, Keokuk 1
Davenport North 4, Central Lee 0
Fort Madison 2, Central Lee 1
Holy Trinity Catholic 4, Danville 2
Newton 1, Benton Community 0 (4-3 PKs)
Newton 3, Collins-Maxwell 0
Ottumwa 1, Benton Community 0 (4-2 PKs)
Ottumwa 2, Collins-Maxwell 0
Solon 6, Cedar Valley Christian 0
Solon 7, Wapello 0
Solon 8, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 1
