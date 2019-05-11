clip art soccer

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Mississippi Valley

Bettendorf 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier 2

State

Center Point-Urbana 1, Marion 0

Columbus 2, Northeast 1

Greene County 4, East Sac County 0

Mount Pleasant 1, Columbus 0

North Polk 3, Pella Christian 0

Pella Christian 1, Collins-Maxwell 0

St. Albert 3, Iowa City Regina 0

St. Albert 6, Western Dubuque 1

Prep boys

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Area

Independence 5, Mount Pleasant 2

State

Bettendorf 3, Regina, Iowa City 0

Greene County 8, East Sac County 0

Lewis Central 1, Des Moines North 0

Lewis Central 3, Perry 0

Mount Pleasant 3, Cedar Valley Christian 0

Notre Dame/West Burlington 2, Central Lee 0

