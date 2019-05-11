Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Mississippi Valley
Bettendorf 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier 2
State
Center Point-Urbana 1, Marion 0
Columbus 2, Northeast 1
Greene County 4, East Sac County 0
Mount Pleasant 1, Columbus 0
North Polk 3, Pella Christian 0
Pella Christian 1, Collins-Maxwell 0
St. Albert 3, Iowa City Regina 0
St. Albert 6, Western Dubuque 1
Prep boys
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Area
Independence 5, Mount Pleasant 2
State
Bettendorf 3, Regina, Iowa City 0
Greene County 8, East Sac County 0
Lewis Central 1, Des Moines North 0
Lewis Central 3, Perry 0
Mount Pleasant 3, Cedar Valley Christian 0
Notre Dame/West Burlington 2, Central Lee 0
