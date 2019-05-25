Prep boys
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Substate finals
Class 1A
Center Point-Urbana 3, Dyersville Beckman 2, 2 OTs
Waterloo Columbus 4, Humboldt 1
Greene County 5, AHSTW 2
Iowa Mennonite 1, Solon 0
North Polk 2, Nevada 1
Regina, Iowa City 4, South Tama C0
Sioux Center 2, Western Christian 1, 2 OTs
West Liberty 2, Notre Dame/West Burlington 1, OT
Class 2A
Dallas Center-Grimes 3, ADM 1
Gilbert 2, Bondurant-Farrar 1
Hudson United 1, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Knoxville 2, Pella 1, PKs
Lewis Central 4, Harlan 0
Wahlert, Dubuque 2, Marion 1, PKs
Cedar Rapids Xavier 9, Iowa City Liberty 1
Storm Lake 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Class 3A
Bettendorf 1, Pleasant Valley 0, PKs
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1
Cedar Rapids Washington 6, Iowa City High 2
Iowa City West 4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2
Marshalltown 3, Southeast Polk 2, PKs
Urbandale 2, Valley, West Des Moines 1
Ankeny 4, Des Moines Lincoln 1
State tournament
At Des Moines
CLASS 1A
Games Thursday
North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon
Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.
Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.
Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Games Thursday
Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.
Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Games Thursday
Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.
Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.
Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.
Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.