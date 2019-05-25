clip art soccer

Prep boys

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Substate finals

Class 1A

Center Point-Urbana 3, Dyersville Beckman 2, 2 OTs

Waterloo Columbus 4, Humboldt 1

Greene County 5, AHSTW 2

Iowa Mennonite 1, Solon 0

North Polk 2, Nevada 1

Regina, Iowa City 4, South Tama C0

Sioux Center 2, Western Christian 1, 2 OTs

West Liberty 2, Notre Dame/West Burlington 1, OT

Class 2A

Dallas Center-Grimes 3, ADM 1

Gilbert 2, Bondurant-Farrar 1

Hudson United 1, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Knoxville 2, Pella 1, PKs

Lewis Central 4, Harlan 0

Wahlert, Dubuque 2, Marion 1, PKs

Cedar Rapids Xavier 9, Iowa City Liberty 1

Storm Lake 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Class 3A

Bettendorf 1, Pleasant Valley 0, PKs

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1

Cedar Rapids Washington 6, Iowa City High 2

Iowa City West 4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2

Marshalltown 3, Southeast Polk 2, PKs

Urbandale 2, Valley, West Des Moines 1

Ankeny 4, Des Moines Lincoln 1

State tournament

At Des Moines

CLASS 1A

Games Thursday

North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon

Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.

Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.

Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Games Thursday

Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.

Council Bluffs Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Games Thursday

Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.

Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.

Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.

Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.

