Prep boys
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 10, Collins-Maxwell 0
Waterloo Columubs 3, Charles City 0
Waterloo Columbus 3, Spencer 0
AREA
Albia 4, Charles City 0
Benton Community 3, Charles City 0
Decorah 2, Clear Lake 0
GCGR 7, Anamosa 0
Hudson United 2, Iowa Falls-Alden-AGWSR 1
Hudson United 2, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Hudson United 2, Webster City 1
Iowa Falls-Alden-AGWSR 2, Western Dubuque 1
Lewis Central 4, Grinnell-BGM 0
Marshalltown 1, Gilbert 0
Marshalltown 2, Des Moines, Hoover 0
Postville 2, Collins-Maxwell 1
Iowa City Regina 4, Greene County 3
South Tama 2, Decorah 1
Spencer 2, Postville 0
West Des Moines Valley 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 1, GCGR 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 1, Western Dubuque 0
Prep girls
AREA
GCGR 6, Vinton-Shellsburg 2
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11, Anamosa 1
