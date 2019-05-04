clip art soccer

Prep boys

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 10, Collins-Maxwell 0

Waterloo Columubs 3, Charles City 0

Waterloo Columbus 3, Spencer 0

AREA

Albia 4, Charles City 0

Benton Community 3, Charles City 0

Decorah 2, Clear Lake 0

GCGR 7, Anamosa 0

Hudson United 2, Iowa Falls-Alden-AGWSR 1

Hudson United 2, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Hudson United 2, Webster City 1

Iowa Falls-Alden-AGWSR 2, Western Dubuque 1

Lewis Central 4, Grinnell-BGM 0

Marshalltown 1, Gilbert 0

Marshalltown 2, Des Moines, Hoover 0

Postville 2, Collins-Maxwell 1

Iowa City Regina 4, Greene County 3

South Tama 2, Decorah 1

Spencer 2, Postville 0

West Des Moines Valley 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 1, GCGR 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 1, Western Dubuque 0

Prep girls

AREA

GCGR 6, Vinton-Shellsburg 2

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11, Anamosa 1

