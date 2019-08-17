clip art soccer

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. 2, Drake 0 (exhibition)

Missouri Valley

Milwaukee 3, Loyola 1 (exhibition)

Iowa St. 2, Drake 0 (exhibition)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments