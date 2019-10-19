clip art soccer

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Missouri St. 2, Northern Iowa 1

American Rivers

Coe 7, Buena Vista 0

Luther 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0

Loras 1, Simpson 0

Wartburg 4, Central 0

Iowa colleges

Cornell 4, Lawrence 0

Grinnell 3, Ripon 2

Iowa community colleges

Indian Hills 4, Northeast 3

Iowa Central 4, Iowa Lakes 2

NIACC 8, Scott 1

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Coe 3, Buena Vista 2, 2 OTs

Luther 6, Neb. Wesleyan 0

Loras 4, Simpson 0

Central 1, Wartburg 0

Iowa colleges

Cornell 3, Lawrence 2

Grinnell 6, Ripon 1

Iowa community colleges

Marshalltown 6, Hawkeye 1

Indian Hills 4, Northeast 2

NIACC 11, Scott 1

Iowa Lakes 2, Iowa Central 0

