College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Central 3, Beloit 0

Coe 2, Wis.-La Crosse 1

Dubuque 1, Wis.-Eau Claire 0

Neb. Wesleyan 1, Wis.-Platteville 0

Wheaton 3, Loras 0

Wis.-Stevens Point 2. Wartburg 1

Iowa colleges

Wis.-Stout 3, Cornell 2

Grinnell 1, Edgewood 0

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Augustana 1, Coe 0

Central 3, Monmouth 1

Dubuque 3, Grinnell 1

Loras 8, Iowa Wesleyan 0

Luther 2, Wis.-Platteville 1

Simpson 7, Westminster 2

Wartburg 2, Knox 2, 2 OTs

Iowa colleges

Dubuque 3, Grinnell 1

