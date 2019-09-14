clip art soccer

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Central 5, Concordia-Chicago 0

Concordia-Moorhead 7, Buena Vista 0

Wartburg 4, Gustavus Adolphus 0

Iowa college

Cornell 2, MacMurray 0

Grinnell 3, Bethany Lutheran 0

Iowa community college

Northeast 7, Northwest 0

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Northern Sun

Dakota Wesleyan at Upper Iowa, ccd.

American Rivers

Coe at Illinois College 1, Coe 0

Concordia-Moorhead 3, Buena Vista 0

Dubuque 1, MSOE 0

Simpson 1, Bethel 0

Iowa college

Cornell 1, Iowa Wesleyan 1, 2 OTs

Bethany Lutheran 3, Grinnell 1

Iowa community college

Heartland 0, Iowa Lakes 0

Iowa Central 0, Parkland 0

Northwest 1, Northeast 0

