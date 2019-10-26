clip art soccer

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Evansville 1, Northern Iowa 0

Drake 3, Valparaiso 0

Loyola 2, Indiana St. 1

American Rivers

Coe 2, Central 1

Loras 3, Neb. Wesleyan 0

Luther 4, Buena Vista 0

Simpson 1, Dubuque 0

Iowa colleges

Monmouth 2, Grinnell 1

Iowa  community colleges

Iowa Central 1, Iowa Lakes 0

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Loras 2, Neb. Wesleyan 1

Luther 6, Buena Vista 0

Simpson 0, Dubuque 0 2 OTs

Central at Coe, late

Iowa colleges

Grinnell 4, Monmouth 3

