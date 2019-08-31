clip art soccer

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Central 9, Wis. Lutheran 0

Coe 1, Albion 0

Loras 4, Macalester 0

Luther at Christopher Newport, late

Iowa community colleges

Rose St. 2, Iowa Western 0

College men

American Rivers

Colorado College 3, Luther 0

Saint John’s 2, Neb. Wesleyan 1

Iowa Community Colleges

Lincoln Land 4, Scott 2

Marshalltown 2, Waubonsee 0

Northeast 0, Northeast Texas 0

