College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
American Rivers
Central 9, Wis. Lutheran 0
Coe 1, Albion 0
Loras 4, Macalester 0
Luther at Christopher Newport, late
Iowa community colleges
Rose St. 2, Iowa Western 0
College men
American Rivers
Colorado College 3, Luther 0
Saint John’s 2, Neb. Wesleyan 1
Iowa Community Colleges
Lincoln Land 4, Scott 2
Marshalltown 2, Waubonsee 0
Northeast 0, Northeast Texas 0
