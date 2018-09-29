College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Mid-America Intercollegiate
Fort Hays St. 4, Southern Nazarene 2
American Rivers
Central 1, Wartburg 0
Luther 8, Buena Vista 0
Loras 2, Neb. Wesleyan 1
Simpson 2, Dubuque 0
Iowa college
Lake Forest 3, Grinnell 1
Iowa community college
Southeastern 5, Hawkeye 0
Marshalltown 2, Iowa Lakes 1
Indian Hills 3, NIACC 1
Iowa Western 5, Dakota County Technical 1
College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Kansas 1, Iowa St. 0
Missouri Valley
Missouri St. 1, Northern Iowa 0
Loyola 4, Indiana St. 0
Drake 2, Illinois St. 0
Valparaiso at Evansville, late
American Rivers
Central 2, Wartburg 1
Luther 2, Buena Vista 0
Loras 5, Neb. Wesleyan 2
Dubuque 4, Simpson 2
Iowa college
Cornell 1, Beloit 0
Grinnell 1, Lake Forest 0
Iowa community college
Southeastern 3, Hawkeye 2
Indian Hills 9, NIACC 0
Iowa Western 13, Dakota County Technical 0
