clip art soccer

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Mid-America Intercollegiate

Fort Hays St. 4, Southern Nazarene 2

American Rivers

Central 1, Wartburg 0

Luther 8, Buena Vista 0

Loras 2, Neb. Wesleyan 1

Simpson 2, Dubuque 0

Iowa college

Lake Forest 3, Grinnell 1

Iowa community college

Southeastern 5, Hawkeye 0

Marshalltown 2, Iowa Lakes 1

Indian Hills 3, NIACC 1

Iowa Western 5, Dakota County Technical 1

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Kansas 1, Iowa St. 0

Missouri Valley

Missouri St. 1, Northern Iowa 0

Loyola 4, Indiana St. 0

Drake 2, Illinois St. 0

Valparaiso at Evansville, late

American Rivers

Central 2, Wartburg 1

Luther 2, Buena Vista 0

Loras 5, Neb. Wesleyan 2

Dubuque 4, Simpson 2

Iowa college

Cornell 1, Beloit 0

Grinnell 1, Lake Forest 0

Iowa community college

Southeastern 3, Hawkeye 2

Indian Hills 9, NIACC 0

Iowa Western 13, Dakota County Technical 0

