College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers Tournament

Championship

Loras 3, Wartburg 2

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Mid-America Intercollegiate

Fort Hays St. 2, U-Mary 0

American Rivers Tournament

Championship

Luther 2, Loras 1

Iowa community college

Great Lakes championship

Morton College 1, Marshalltown 1, 2 OTs (Marshalltown advances on penalty kicks)

