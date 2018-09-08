Subscribe for 33¢ / day
clip art soccer

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Northern Sun

Neb.-Kearney 1, U-Mary 0

Northwest Nazarene 1, Minot St. 1, 2 OTs

American Rivers

Loras 2, St. Mary's 0

St. Benedict 3, Wartburg 2, OTs

Macalester 2, Luther 1

Buena Vista 2, Martin Luther 0

Knox 2, Simpson 0

Central 1, Wis.-Oshkosh 0

Gustavus Adolphus 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0

Dubuque 2, Marian 1

Community college

NIACC 1, Hawkeye 0

Northeast 1, Indian Hills 0

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Mid-America Intercollegiate

Northeastern St. 4, Oklahoma Christian 3

American Rivers

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Neb. Wesleyan 5, Crown 1

Loras 1, St. Olaf 0

Wis.-Superior 2, Simpson 1

Illinois Wesleyan 4, Dubuque 2

Martin Luther 2, Buena Vista 1

Central 3, St. Mary's (Minn.) 0

Community college

Hawkeye 1, NIACC 1, 2 OTs

Barton 0, Iowa Western 0, 2 OTs

Indian Hills 4, Northeast 1

Iowa Lakes 3, Central Community 1

Iowa Central 2, Marshalltown 1

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments