College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Northern Sun
Neb.-Kearney 1, U-Mary 0
Northwest Nazarene 1, Minot St. 1, 2 OTs
American Rivers
Loras 2, St. Mary's 0
St. Benedict 3, Wartburg 2, OTs
Macalester 2, Luther 1
Buena Vista 2, Martin Luther 0
Knox 2, Simpson 0
Central 1, Wis.-Oshkosh 0
Gustavus Adolphus 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0
Dubuque 2, Marian 1
Community college
NIACC 1, Hawkeye 0
Northeast 1, Indian Hills 0
College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Mid-America Intercollegiate
Northeastern St. 4, Oklahoma Christian 3
American Rivers
Neb. Wesleyan 5, Crown 1
Loras 1, St. Olaf 0
Wis.-Superior 2, Simpson 1
Illinois Wesleyan 4, Dubuque 2
Martin Luther 2, Buena Vista 1
Central 3, St. Mary's (Minn.) 0
Community college
Hawkeye 1, NIACC 1, 2 OTs
Barton 0, Iowa Western 0, 2 OTs
Indian Hills 4, Northeast 1
Iowa Lakes 3, Central Community 1
Iowa Central 2, Marshalltown 1
