College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Loyola 3, Northern Iowa 0

Indiana St. 3, Valparaiso 2

Missouri State 1, Drake 0

American Rivers

Loras 3, Central 1

Luther 2, Coe 1

Wartburg 7, Buena Vista 0

Iowa colleges

Cornell 3, Monmouth 0

Grinnell 5, Beloit 0

Iowa community colleges

Iowa Western 2, Hawkeye 0

Iowa Central 5, Scott 0

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Luther 3, Coe 0

Central 3, Loras 2

Wartburg 4, Buena Vista 0

Iowa colleges

Beloit 2, Grinnell 0

Cornell 2, Monmouth 0, 2 OTs

Iowa community colleges

Iowa Western 2, Hawkeye 0

Marshalltown 6, Northeast 0

