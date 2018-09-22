College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Evansville 1, Indiana St. 0
Illinois St. 2, Missouri St. 1
American Rivers
Wartburg 4, Coe 0
Luther 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0, 2 OTs
Central 3, Simpson 1
Loras 2, Dubuque 0
Iowa college
Cornell 1, Monmouth 0
Grinnell 4, Beloit 1
Iowa community college
Anoka-Ramsey 2, Hawkeye 1
Northeast 5, Dakota County 1
Iowa Central 7, Southeastern 2
Iowa Western 10, NIACC 0
College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
American Rivers
Wartburg 6, Coe 0
Simpson 3, Central 2
Luther 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0
Loras 2, Dubuque 0
Iowa college
Grinnell 4, Beloit 2
Cornell 0, Monmouth 0, 2 OT
Iowa community college
Hawkeye 3, Anoka Ramsey 0
Northeast 2, Dakota County 1
Marshalltown 4, Indian Hills 3
Iowa Western 5, NIACC 0
Iowa Lakes 10, Scott 1
