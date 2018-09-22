Subscribe for 33¢ / day
College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Evansville 1, Indiana St. 0

Illinois St. 2, Missouri St. 1

American Rivers

Wartburg 4, Coe 0

Luther 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0, 2 OTs

Central 3, Simpson 1

Loras 2, Dubuque 0

Iowa college

Cornell 1, Monmouth 0

Grinnell 4, Beloit 1

Iowa community college

Anoka-Ramsey 2, Hawkeye 1

Northeast 5, Dakota County 1

Iowa Central 7, Southeastern 2

Iowa Western 10, NIACC 0

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Wartburg 6, Coe 0

Simpson 3, Central 2

Luther 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0

Loras 2, Dubuque 0

Iowa college

Grinnell 4, Beloit 2

Cornell 0, Monmouth 0, 2 OT

Iowa community college

Hawkeye 3, Anoka Ramsey 0

Northeast 2, Dakota County 1

Marshalltown 4, Indian Hills 3

Iowa Western 5, NIACC 0

Iowa Lakes 10, Scott 1

