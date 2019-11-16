clip art soccer

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

NCAA Division III

Wartburg 4, Concordia (Wis.) 0

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

NCAA Division III

Luther 5, Principia 1

Wis.-Superior 3, Central 2

