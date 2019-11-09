clip art soccer

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers Tournament

Championship -- Wartburg 2, Luther 0

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers Tournament

Championship -- Luther 2, Loras 1

Iowa community colleges

Marshalltown 0, Laramie County 0, 2 OTs

