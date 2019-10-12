clip art soccer

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 2, Indiana St. 1

Drake 1, Evansville 0

Illinois St. 1, Valparaiso 0

Loyola 2, Missouri St. 0

American Rivers

Dubuque 1, Central 1, 2 OTs

Loras 10, Buena Vista 0

Simpson 2, Luther 0

Wartburg 2, Neb. Wesleyan 0

Iowa colleges

Knox 1, Grinnell 0

Iowa community colleges

Hawkeye 4, NIACC 1

Indian Hills 2, Iowa Central 1

Northeast 6, Southeastern 0

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

GLIAC

Purdue-Northwest 3, Upper Iowa 3, 2 OTs

American Rivers

Coe 1, Cornell 0

Dubuque 2, Central 0

Simpson 2, Luther 1

Wartburg 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0

Loras 8, Buena Vista 2

Iowa colleges

Coe 1, Cornell 0

Knox 1, Grinnell 0

Iowa community colleges

NIACC 2, Hawkeye 0

Indian Hills 3, Iowa Central 2

Iowa Western 1, Marshalltown 0, 2 OTs

Southeastern 4, Northeast 1

