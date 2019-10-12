College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 2, Indiana St. 1
Drake 1, Evansville 0
Illinois St. 1, Valparaiso 0
Loyola 2, Missouri St. 0
American Rivers
Dubuque 1, Central 1, 2 OTs
Loras 10, Buena Vista 0
Simpson 2, Luther 0
Wartburg 2, Neb. Wesleyan 0
Iowa colleges
Knox 1, Grinnell 0
Iowa community colleges
Hawkeye 4, NIACC 1
Indian Hills 2, Iowa Central 1
Northeast 6, Southeastern 0
College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
GLIAC
Purdue-Northwest 3, Upper Iowa 3, 2 OTs
American Rivers
Coe 1, Cornell 0
Dubuque 2, Central 0
Simpson 2, Luther 1
Wartburg 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0
Loras 8, Buena Vista 2
Iowa colleges
Coe 1, Cornell 0
Knox 1, Grinnell 0
Iowa community colleges
NIACC 2, Hawkeye 0
Indian Hills 3, Iowa Central 2
Iowa Western 1, Marshalltown 0, 2 OTs
Southeastern 4, Northeast 1
