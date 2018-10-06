College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Indiana St. 1, Missouri St. 1 2OT
Loyola 1, Drake 0
American Rivers
Wartburg 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0
Loras 4, Luther 3 2OT
Dubuque 1, Coe 0
Iowa college
Knox 2, Grinnell 1, OT
Iowa community college
Indian Hills 4, Hawkeye 0
Northeast 0 Southeastern 0
Iowa Western 13, Scott 0
College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Mid-America Intercollegiate
Southern Nazarene 2, Upper Iowa 1
American Rivers
Wartburg 5, Neb. Wesleyan 4, 2OT
Loras 2, Luther 0
Dubuque 1, Coe 0
Iowa college
Knox 3, Grinnell 2
Iowa community college
Indian Hills 2, Hawkeye 0
Marshalltown 7, Dakota County 0
Northeast 4, Southeastern 2
Iowa Western 7, Scott 0
Iowa Lakes 9, NIACC 2
