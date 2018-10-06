Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Indiana St. 1, Missouri St. 1 2OT

Loyola 1, Drake 0

American Rivers

Wartburg 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0

Loras 4, Luther 3 2OT

Dubuque 1, Coe 0

Iowa college

Knox 2, Grinnell 1, OT

Iowa community college

Indian Hills 4, Hawkeye 0

Northeast 0 Southeastern 0

Iowa Western 13, Scott 0

College men

Mid-America Intercollegiate

Southern Nazarene 2, Upper Iowa 1

American Rivers

Wartburg 5, Neb. Wesleyan 4, 2OT

Loras 2, Luther 0

Dubuque 1, Coe 0

Iowa college

Knox 3, Grinnell 2

Iowa community college

Indian Hills 2, Hawkeye 0

Marshalltown 7, Dakota County 0

Northeast 4, Southeastern 2

Iowa Western 7, Scott 0

Iowa Lakes 9, NIACC 2

