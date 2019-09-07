clip art soccer

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Dubuque 1, Wis.-Oshkosh 0

Grinnell 7, Buena Vista 0

Loras 6, St. Scholastica 0

Luther 2, Gustavus Adolphus 1

Neb. Wesleyan 5, Northwestern (Minn.) 0

St. Catherine 3, Coe 1

Wartburg 4, Saint Benedict 1

Iowa colleges

Cornell 9, North Central 0

Iowa community colleges

Indian Hills 7, Heartland 3

Iowa Western 8, Monroe 1

Lewis & Clark 8, Southeastern 0

College men

American Rivers

Central 3, Westminster (Mo.) 2

Coe 7, St. North Central 0

Elmhurst 1, Dubuque 0

Grinnell 7, Buena Vista 3

Loras 1, St. Scholastica 0

Luther 3, St. Thomas 2, OT

Neb. Wesleyan 7, Northwestern (Minn.) 0

Iowa colleges

Bethel 1, Cornell 0

Iowa community colleges

NIACC 21, Hawkeye 1

Heartland 2, Indian Hills 0

Iowa Lakes 4, Northeastern 1

Iowa Western 9, Laramie County 1

Lewis & Clark 3, Southeastern 2

