College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
American Rivers
Dubuque 1, Wis.-Oshkosh 0
Grinnell 7, Buena Vista 0
Loras 6, St. Scholastica 0
Luther 2, Gustavus Adolphus 1
Neb. Wesleyan 5, Northwestern (Minn.) 0
St. Catherine 3, Coe 1
Wartburg 4, Saint Benedict 1
Iowa colleges
Cornell 9, North Central 0
Iowa community colleges
Indian Hills 7, Heartland 3
Iowa Western 8, Monroe 1
Lewis & Clark 8, Southeastern 0
College men
American Rivers
Central 3, Westminster (Mo.) 2
Coe 7, St. North Central 0
Elmhurst 1, Dubuque 0
Grinnell 7, Buena Vista 3
Loras 1, St. Scholastica 0
Luther 3, St. Thomas 2, OT
Neb. Wesleyan 7, Northwestern (Minn.) 0
Iowa colleges
Bethel 1, Cornell 0
Iowa community colleges
NIACC 21, Hawkeye 1
Heartland 2, Indian Hills 0
Iowa Lakes 4, Northeastern 1
Iowa Western 9, Laramie County 1
Lewis & Clark 3, Southeastern 2
