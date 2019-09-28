College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Illinois St. 5, Northern Iowa 0
Evansville 0, Indiana St. 0
Loyola 3, Drake 0
Missouri St. 2, Valparaiso 1
American Rivers
Dubuque 11, Buena Vista 1
Loras 4, Coe 0
Luther 2, Central 0
Neb. Wesleyan 3, Wis.-River Falls 1
Wartburg 2, Simpson 2, 2 OTs
Iowa colleges
Cornell 2, Beloit 1
Grinnell 0, Lake Forest 0
College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
American Rivers
Central 2, Luther 1
Loras 4, Coe 0
Dubuque 2, Buena Vista 0
Wartburg at Simpson, late
Iowa colleges
Beloit 1, Cornell 0
Lake Forest 2, Grinnell 1
Iowa community colleges
Iowa Western 14, Scott 0
Marshalltown 2, Iowa Central 0
