College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Illinois St. 5, Northern Iowa 0

Evansville 0, Indiana St. 0

Loyola 3, Drake 0

Missouri St. 2, Valparaiso 1

American Rivers

Dubuque 11, Buena Vista 1

Loras 4, Coe 0

Luther 2, Central 0

Neb. Wesleyan 3, Wis.-River Falls 1

Wartburg 2, Simpson 2, 2 OTs

Iowa colleges

Cornell 2, Beloit 1

Grinnell 0, Lake Forest 0

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Central 2, Luther 1

Loras 4, Coe 0

Dubuque 2, Buena Vista 0

Wartburg at Simpson, late

Iowa colleges

Beloit 1, Cornell 0

Lake Forest 2, Grinnell 1

Iowa community colleges

Iowa Western 14, Scott 0

Marshalltown 2, Iowa Central 0

