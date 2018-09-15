College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Mid-America Intercollegiate
Fort Hays St. 1, Biola 1, 2 OTs
American Rivers
Loras 3, Carthage 2
Cornell 2, Coe 0
Milwaukee School of Engineering 3, Dubuque 2
Wheaton (Ill.) 1, Luther 0
North Central (Ill.) 3, Neb. Wesleyan 1
Knox 1, Central 0, 2 OTs
Iowa college
Ill. Wesleyan 4, Grinnell 0
Iowa community college
Marshalltown 2, Iowa Western 0
Southeastern 6, Dakota County Technical 2
Iowa Lakes 3, Indian Hills 2
Iowa Central 3, Hawkeye 0
College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
American Rivers
Wis.-Stevens Point 2, Wartburg 1, 2 OTs
Wheaton (Ill.) 1, Luther 0
Loras 6, Wis. Lutheran 0
Wis.-Platteville 6, Buena Vista 0
William Penn 3, Simpson 1
Coe 2, Fontbonne 0
Iowa college
Webster 4, Cornell 0
Iowa community college
Iowa Central 3, Hawkeye 2
Southeastern 3, Dakota County Technical 2
Indian Hills 5, Iowa Lakes 2
