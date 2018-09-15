Subscribe for 33¢ / day
clip art soccer

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Mid-America Intercollegiate

Fort Hays St. 1, Biola 1, 2 OTs

American Rivers

Loras 3, Carthage 2

Cornell 2, Coe 0

Milwaukee School of Engineering 3, Dubuque 2

Wheaton (Ill.) 1, Luther 0

North Central (Ill.) 3, Neb. Wesleyan 1

Knox 1, Central 0, 2 OTs

Iowa college

Ill. Wesleyan 4, Grinnell 0

Iowa community college

Marshalltown 2, Iowa Western 0

Southeastern 6, Dakota County Technical 2

Iowa Lakes 3, Indian Hills 2

Iowa Central 3, Hawkeye 0

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Wis.-Stevens Point 2, Wartburg 1, 2 OTs

Wheaton (Ill.) 1, Luther 0

Loras 6, Wis. Lutheran 0

Wis.-Platteville 6, Buena Vista 0

William Penn 3, Simpson 1

Coe 2, Fontbonne 0

Iowa college

Webster 4, Cornell 0

Iowa community college

Iowa Central 3, Hawkeye 2

Southeastern 3, Dakota County Technical 2

Indian Hills 5, Iowa Lakes 2

