College women
Northern Sun
Washburn 1, Upper Iowa 0
Montana St.-Billings 2, Wayne St. 1
California St. 1 Minn.-Crookston 0
Fort Hays St. 4 SW Minnesota St. 1
Minot St. 3, Oklahoma Baptist 0
St. Cloud St. 2, Michigan Tech 2, 2 OTs
Augustana 1, William Jewell 1, 2 OTs
Seattle Pacific 2, MSU-Moorhead 0
Northern St. 2, Black Hills St. 0
American Rivers
Wartburg 5, Wis.-River Falls 1
Coe 2, Grinnell 0
Neb. Wesleyan 2, Westminster (Mo.) 0
Albion (Mich.) 1, Central 0
Loras 2, Wis.-Eau Claire 1
Community college
Hutchinson 11, NIACC 0
College men
Mid-America Intercollegiate
Northeastern St. 5, Drury 0
American Rivers
Iowa Wesleyan at Central, susp.
Iowa college
Carleton 1, Grinnell 0
Community college
Missouri Valley JV 4, NIACC 1
Marshalltown 2, Cloud County 0
