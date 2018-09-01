Subscribe for 33¢ / day
clip art soccer

College women

Northern Sun

Washburn 1, Upper Iowa 0

Montana St.-Billings 2, Wayne St. 1

California St. 1 Minn.-Crookston 0

Fort Hays St. 4 SW Minnesota St. 1

Minot St. 3, Oklahoma Baptist 0

St. Cloud St. 2, Michigan Tech 2, 2 OTs

Augustana 1, William Jewell 1, 2 OTs

Seattle Pacific 2, MSU-Moorhead 0

Northern St. 2, Black Hills St. 0

American Rivers

Wartburg 5, Wis.-River Falls 1

Coe 2, Grinnell 0

Neb. Wesleyan 2, Westminster (Mo.) 0

Albion (Mich.) 1, Central 0

Loras 2, Wis.-Eau Claire 1

Community college

Hutchinson 11, NIACC 0

College men

Mid-America Intercollegiate

Northeastern St. 5, Drury 0

American Rivers

Iowa Wesleyan at Central, susp.

Iowa college

Carleton 1, Grinnell 0

Community college

Missouri Valley JV 4, NIACC 1

Marshalltown 2, Cloud County 0

