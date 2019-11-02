clip art soccer

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers Tournament

Dubuque 1, Coe 0

Luther 1, Simpson 0

Iowa colleges

Grinnell 3, Illinois College 0

Knox at Cornell, ppd. to today

Iowa community colleges

Region XI Tournament final

Iowa Western 2, Indian Hills 1 

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers Tournament

Luther 3, Dubuque 2, 2 OTs

Simpson 1, Wartburg 0

Iowa colleges

Knox at Cornell, ppd. to today

Grinnell 4, Illinois College 3

