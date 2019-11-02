College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
American Rivers Tournament
Dubuque 1, Coe 0
Luther 1, Simpson 0
Iowa colleges
Grinnell 3, Illinois College 0
Knox at Cornell, ppd. to today
Iowa community colleges
Region XI Tournament final
Iowa Western 2, Indian Hills 1
College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
American Rivers Tournament
Luther 3, Dubuque 2, 2 OTs
Simpson 1, Wartburg 0
Iowa colleges
Knox at Cornell, ppd. to today
Grinnell 4, Illinois College 3
