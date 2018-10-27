Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers Tournament

Dubuque 3, Central 1

Luther 1, Coe 0

Iowa college

Knox 3, Cornell 0

Grinnell 6, Illinois College 0

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Mid-America Intercollegiate

Northeastern St. 7 Southern Nazarene 0

American Rivers Tournament

Wartburg 0, Neb. Wesleyan 0, 2 OTs (Wartburg advances on PKs, 4-2)

Central 2, Simpson 1, OT

Iowa college

Knox 2, Cornell 1

Grinnell 3, Illinois College 0

Iowa Community College

Region XI championship

Marshalltown 1, Iowa Lakes 0 OT

