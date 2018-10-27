College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
American Rivers Tournament
Dubuque 3, Central 1
Luther 1, Coe 0
Iowa college
Knox 3, Cornell 0
Grinnell 6, Illinois College 0
College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Mid-America Intercollegiate
Northeastern St. 7 Southern Nazarene 0
American Rivers Tournament
Wartburg 0, Neb. Wesleyan 0, 2 OTs (Wartburg advances on PKs, 4-2)
Central 2, Simpson 1, OT
Iowa college
Knox 2, Cornell 1
Grinnell 3, Illinois College 0
Iowa Community College
Region XI championship
Marshalltown 1, Iowa Lakes 0 OT
