Aplington-Parkersburg 9, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2

Belmond-Klemme 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1

Center Point-Urbana 12, Union Community 1

Clarksville 1, New Hampton 0 (9)

Clarksville 11, Union Community 0

Don Bosco 12, Hudson 6

East Marshall 8, Janesville 2

Jesup 11, Center Point-Urbana 2

Jesup 2, New Hampton 0

