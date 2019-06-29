MLB
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;53;28;.654;—
Tampa Bay;47;36;.566;7
Boston;44;39;.530;10
Toronto;31;52;.373;23
Baltimore;24;58;.293;29½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;53;29;.646;—
Cleveland;44;38;.537;9
Chicago;38;42;.475;14
Detroit;27;51;.346;24
Kansas City;28;55;.337;25½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;51;32;.614;—
Texas;46;37;.554;5
Oakland;44;39;.530;7
Los Angeles;42;41;.506;9
Seattle;37;49;.430;15½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 17, Boston 13
Baltimore 13, Cleveland 0
Toronto 7, Kansas City 5
Detroit 7, Washington 5
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 2
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle at Houston, late
Oakland at L.A. Angels, late
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Yankees (Tarpley 0-0) vs. Boston (Rodriguez 8-4) at London, 0:10 a.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-3) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-5), 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-10), 12:07 p.m.
Texas (Chavez 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-7), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 7-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-2), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 9-6) at Houston (Cole 7-5), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 3:07 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Kansas City at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;50;34;.595;—
Philadelphia;43;40;.518;6½
Washington;41;41;.500;8
New York;37;47;.440;13
Miami;32;49;.395;16½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Chicago;45;38;.542;—
Milwaukee;43;39;.524;1½
St. Louis;40;40;.500;3½
Pittsburgh;39;41;.488;4½
Cincinnati;37;43;.463;6½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;56;28;.667;—
Colorado;43;39;.524;12
San Diego;41;40;.506;13½
Arizona;42;42;.500;14
San Francisco;35;46;.432;19½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 0
Detroit 7, Washington 5
Miami 9, Philadelphia 6
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late
Arizona at San Francisco, late
St. Louis at San Diego, late
GAMES TODAY
Chicago Cubs (Lester 7-5) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-4), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6) at Miami (Richards 3-8), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 7-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-2), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-4) at Colorado (Gonzalez 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 5-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-7), 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 5-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-4), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-4), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m
Minor Leagues
Midwest League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green 4, Lansing 3
South Bend 4, Dayton 3
Great Lakes at Fort Wayne, late
West Michigan 7, Lake County 3
Wisconsin at Beloit, late
Quad Cities at Clinton, late
Burlington at Peoria, late
Cedar Rapids 6, Kane County 0
Pacific Coast League
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Iowa at San Antonio, late
Amatuer
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;20;13;.606;--
Rockford;19;14;.576;1.0
Kokomo;15;15;.500;3.5
Kalamazoo;13;16;.448;5.0
Kenosha;13;20;.394;7.0
Battle Creek;12;20;.375;7.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;23;10;.697;--
Wis. Rapids;19;13;.594;3.5
Wisconsin;17;16;.515;6.0
Green Bay;15;18;.455;8.0
Lakeshore;14;19;.424;9.0
Fond du Lac;13;19;.406;9.5
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;18;15;.545;--
Eau Claire;15;17;.469;2.5
La Crosse;15;18;.455;3.0
Thunder Bay;13;19;.406;4.5
Duluth;12;20;.375;5.5
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;20;13;.606;--
St. Cloud;19;13;.594;0.5
Rochester;18;14;.563;1.5
Bismarck;18;15;.545;2.0
Mankato;14;19;.424;6.0
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Wisconsin Rapids 11, Fond du Lac 6
Rockford 6, Battle Creek 5
La Crosse 8, Willmar 6
Madison 8, Green Bay 2
Thunder Bay 4, Waterloo 3
Mankato 4, St. Cloud 0
Bismarck 11, Rochester 3
Battle Creek at Rockford, late
Duluth at Eau Claire, late
Lakeshore 6, Wisconsin 0
Kalamazoo at Kokomo, late
Traverse City 6, Kenosha 2
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Rochester at Bismarck
Battle Creek at Rockford
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Duluth at Eau Claire
Madison at Green Bay
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Mankato at St. Cloud
Wisconsin at Lakeshore
Willmar at La Crosse
Kenosha at Traverse City
Prep
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 13, Grundy Center 3
Davenport North 7, Waterloo Columbus 4
AREA
Mason City 9, Saint Ansgar 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.