MLB

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;53;28;.654;—

Tampa Bay;47;36;.566;7

Boston;44;39;.530;10

Toronto;31;52;.373;23

Baltimore;24;58;.293;29½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;53;29;.646;—

Cleveland;44;38;.537;9

Chicago;38;42;.475;14

Detroit;27;51;.346;24

Kansas City;28;55;.337;25½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;51;32;.614;—

Texas;46;37;.554;5

Oakland;44;39;.530;7

Los Angeles;42;41;.506;9

Seattle;37;49;.430;15½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 17, Boston 13

Baltimore 13, Cleveland 0

Toronto 7, Kansas City 5

Detroit 7, Washington 5

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle at Houston, late

Oakland at L.A. Angels, late

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Yankees (Tarpley 0-0) vs. Boston (Rodriguez 8-4) at London, 0:10 a.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-3) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-5), 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-10), 12:07 p.m.

Texas (Chavez 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-7), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 7-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-6) at Houston (Cole 7-5), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 3:07 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Kansas City at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;50;34;.595;—

Philadelphia;43;40;.518;6½

Washington;41;41;.500;8

New York;37;47;.440;13

Miami;32;49;.395;16½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Chicago;45;38;.542;—

Milwaukee;43;39;.524;1½

St. Louis;40;40;.500;3½

Pittsburgh;39;41;.488;4½

Cincinnati;37;43;.463;6½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;56;28;.667;—

Colorado;43;39;.524;12

San Diego;41;40;.506;13½

Arizona;42;42;.500;14

San Francisco;35;46;.432;19½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 0

Detroit 7, Washington 5

Miami 9, Philadelphia 6

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late

Arizona at San Francisco, late

St. Louis at San Diego, late

GAMES TODAY

Chicago Cubs (Lester 7-5) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-4), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6) at Miami (Richards 3-8), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 7-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-4) at Colorado (Gonzalez 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 5-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-7), 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-4), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-4), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m

Minor Leagues

Midwest League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green 4, Lansing 3

South Bend 4, Dayton 3

Great Lakes at Fort Wayne, late

West Michigan 7, Lake County 3

Wisconsin at Beloit, late

Quad Cities at Clinton, late

Burlington at Peoria, late

Cedar Rapids 6, Kane County 0

Pacific Coast League

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Iowa at San Antonio, late

Amatuer

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;20;13;.606;--

Rockford;19;14;.576;1.0

Kokomo;15;15;.500;3.5

Kalamazoo;13;16;.448;5.0

Kenosha;13;20;.394;7.0

Battle Creek;12;20;.375;7.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;23;10;.697;--

Wis. Rapids;19;13;.594;3.5

Wisconsin;17;16;.515;6.0

Green Bay;15;18;.455;8.0

Lakeshore;14;19;.424;9.0

Fond du Lac;13;19;.406;9.5

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;18;15;.545;--

Eau Claire;15;17;.469;2.5

La Crosse;15;18;.455;3.0

Thunder Bay;13;19;.406;4.5

Duluth;12;20;.375;5.5

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;20;13;.606;--

St. Cloud;19;13;.594;0.5

Rochester;18;14;.563;1.5

Bismarck;18;15;.545;2.0

Mankato;14;19;.424;6.0

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Wisconsin Rapids 11, Fond du Lac 6

Rockford 6, Battle Creek 5

La Crosse 8, Willmar 6

Madison 8, Green Bay 2

Thunder Bay 4, Waterloo 3

Mankato 4, St. Cloud 0

Bismarck 11, Rochester 3

Battle Creek at Rockford, late

Duluth at Eau Claire, late

Lakeshore 6, Wisconsin 0

Kalamazoo at Kokomo, late

Traverse City 6, Kenosha 2

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Rochester at Bismarck

Battle Creek at Rockford

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Duluth at Eau Claire

Madison at Green Bay

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at St. Cloud

Wisconsin at Lakeshore

Willmar at La Crosse

Kenosha at Traverse City

Prep

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 13, Grundy Center 3

Davenport North 7, Waterloo Columbus 4

AREA

Mason City 9, Saint Ansgar 0

