College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa college
Concordia Chicago 16, Wartburg 4
Cornell 17, Marian 9
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa college
Wartburg 23, Marian 12 (Wartburg program record for goals in a game, Greiskalns record 10 goals in a game)
Concordia (Wis.) 15, Cornell 9
