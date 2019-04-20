Lacrosse clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa college

Concordia Chicago 16, Wartburg 4

Cornell 17, Marian 9

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa college

Wartburg 23, Marian 12 (Wartburg program record for goals in a game, Greiskalns record 10 goals in a game)

Concordia (Wis.) 15, Cornell 9

