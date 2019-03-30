Lacrosse clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa colleges

Wartburg 13, Monmouth 6 (Alex Pollock four goals, Bri Greiskalns and Ashlyn Jelinek three each for Wartburg, 4-4, 3-2)

Hamline 16, Cornell 2

Northwestern 17, Loras 6

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa Colleges

Aurora 15, Cornell 6

