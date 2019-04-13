agate LACROSSE Saturday lacrosse: College scoreboards 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save College womenAMERICAN RIVERSHamline 16, Wartburg 5 IOWA COLLEGE Illinois Tech 12, Cornell 7College men IOWA COLLEGESNorland 16, Cornell 14 Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Lacrosse Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular UPDATE: Barmuda vanishes as new group takes over bars Roof blows free at Deere Tractor Plant in Waterloo; shifts canceled UPDATE WITH NAME: Man wrecks car he took off in; dies in crash in Waterloo Lawler social worker charged with lying in child removal case Man arrested after child scalded promotion Halloween Directory 2017 promotion Progress 2018: Cedar Valley by the Numbers Print Ads Ad Vault April Special 3 hrs ago Chandlers Janesville Locker 410 Main Street, Janesville, IA 50647 319-987-2791 Ad Vault 3 car ad 3 hrs ago Dan Deery Toyota 7404 University Ave, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-4500 Website Ad Vault Celebrations ad April 3 hrs ago Waterloo Regional Airport 2790 Livingston Lane, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-291-4483 Ad Vault Obits Sponsorship Apr 9, 2019 Breakenridge Memorials 14937 S Hudson Rd, Hudson, IA 50643 319-988-4051 Website Ad Vault Thank Use Apr 11, 2019 Ad Vault Easter Page 3 hrs ago Heat Business First Impressions 3 hrs ago Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning Of The Cedar Valley 2213 Laporte Rd, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-287-5858 Website Ad Vault Junie B. Jones 3 hrs ago Waterloo Community Playhouse 225 Commercial St. , Waterloo, IA 50701 319-235-0367 Website Ad Vault Cedar Valley at Work Posting 3 hrs ago Sac & Fox Tribe Of The Mississippi In Iowa 349 Meskwaki Road, Tama, IA 52339 641-484-4678 Ad Vault HOROSCOPE 3 hrs ago
