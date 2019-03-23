NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
z-Tampa Bay;76;58;14;4;120;301;202
Boston;75;46;20;9;101;233;189
Toronto;75;44;25;6;94;264;223
Montreal;75;40;28;7;87;226;217
Florida;75;33;30;12;78;243;255
Buffalo;74;31;34;9;71;206;244
Detroit;74;26;38;10;62;200;254
Ottawa;75;26;43;6;58;222;278
Metropolitan Division
Washington;75;43;24;8;94;257;233
N.Y. Islanders;75;43;25;7;93;210;184
Pittsburgh;76;41;24;11;93;256;226
Carolina;74;41;26;7;89;223;205
Columbus;74;40;30;4;84;223;218
Philadelphia;75;36;31;8;80;228;249
N.Y. Rangers;74;29;32;13;71;206;245
New Jersey;76;28;39;9;65;208;259
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;75;45;26;4;94;254;218
Nashville;76;42;28;6;90;223;202
St. Louis;75;40;27;8;88;223;205
Dallas;75;38;31;6;82;188;186
Colorado;75;34;29;12;80;239;227
Minnesota;76;35;32;9;79;203;223
Chicago;74;32;32;10;74;246;270
Pacific Division
x-Calgary;74;46;21;7;99;265;209
x-San Jose;75;43;23;9;95;266;237
Vegas;74;42;27;5;89;232;203
Arizona;75;36;32;7;79;199;210
Vancouver;74;32;32;10;74;206;229
Edmonton;75;33;34;8;74;213;249
Anaheim;76;31;36;9;71;177;233
Los Angeles;73;26;39;8;60;174;232
x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
New Jersey 2, Arizona 1, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 4, Chicago 2
Ottawa 4, Edmonton 3, OT
N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, OT
Boston 7, Florida 3
Carolina 5, Minnesota 1
Winnipeg 5, Nashville 0
Montreal 7, Buffalo 4
Pittsburgh 3, Dallas 2
St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3
Calgary at Vancouver, late
Detroit at Vegas, late
Anaheim at Los Angeles, late
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Arizona vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Muskegon;37;15;3;1;78;209;153
x-Chicago;33;19;2;0;68;211;181
x-Youngstown;31;18;1;4;67;191;183
x-Ced. Rapids;31;18;3;2;67;164;140
Team USA;28;18;2;5;63;242;198
Dubuque;25;22;4;4;58;171;177
Central Ill.;22;29;3;2;49;161;201
Green Bay;16;30;6;3;41;154;227
Madison;12;37;4;2;30;117;223
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
x-Tri-City;43;10;2;1;89;211;125
x-Waterloo;34;14;5;1;74;200;147
x-Sioux Falls;33;13;5;2;73;200;172
Des Moines;30;21;1;4;65;179;162
Fargo;30;21;2;2;64;163153
Sioux City;25;22;5;2;57;160;171
Omaha;23;23;4;4;54;135;173
Lincoln;11;36;3;4;29;138;220
x-clinched playoff berth
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 3, Waterloo 2, OT
Team USA 7, Des Moines 4
Muskegon 4, Lincoln 3, SO
Tri-City 4, Dubuque 2
Fargo 5, Central Illinois 2
Green Bay 4, Madison 3
Sioux Falls 5, Sioux City 3
GAMES TODAY
Lincoln at Chicago
Madison at Green Bay
Sioux Falls at Omaha
Fargo at Sioux City
GAME TUESDAY
Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Team USA at Youngstown
Chicago at Cedar Rapids
