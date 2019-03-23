Try 3 months for $3
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;76;58;14;4;120;301;202

Boston;75;46;20;9;101;233;189

Toronto;75;44;25;6;94;264;223

Montreal;75;40;28;7;87;226;217

Florida;75;33;30;12;78;243;255

Buffalo;74;31;34;9;71;206;244

Detroit;74;26;38;10;62;200;254

Ottawa;75;26;43;6;58;222;278

Metropolitan Division

Washington;75;43;24;8;94;257;233

N.Y. Islanders;75;43;25;7;93;210;184

Pittsburgh;76;41;24;11;93;256;226

Carolina;74;41;26;7;89;223;205

Columbus;74;40;30;4;84;223;218

Philadelphia;75;36;31;8;80;228;249

N.Y. Rangers;74;29;32;13;71;206;245

New Jersey;76;28;39;9;65;208;259

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;75;45;26;4;94;254;218

Nashville;76;42;28;6;90;223;202

St. Louis;75;40;27;8;88;223;205

Dallas;75;38;31;6;82;188;186

Colorado;75;34;29;12;80;239;227

Minnesota;76;35;32;9;79;203;223

Chicago;74;32;32;10;74;246;270

Pacific Division

x-Calgary;74;46;21;7;99;265;209

x-San Jose;75;43;23;9;95;266;237

Vegas;74;42;27;5;89;232;203

Arizona;75;36;32;7;79;199;210

Vancouver;74;32;32;10;74;206;229

Edmonton;75;33;34;8;74;213;249

Anaheim;76;31;36;9;71;177;233

Los Angeles;73;26;39;8;60;174;232

x-clinched playoff spot, z-clinched conference

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

New Jersey 2, Arizona 1, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 4, Chicago 2

Ottawa 4, Edmonton 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, OT

Boston 7, Florida 3

Carolina 5, Minnesota 1

Winnipeg 5, Nashville 0

Montreal 7, Buffalo 4

Pittsburgh 3, Dallas 2

St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3

Calgary at Vancouver, late

Detroit at Vegas, late

Anaheim at Los Angeles, late

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Arizona vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;37;15;3;1;78;209;153

x-Chicago;33;19;2;0;68;211;181

x-Youngstown;31;18;1;4;67;191;183

x-Ced. Rapids;31;18;3;2;67;164;140

Team USA;28;18;2;5;63;242;198

Dubuque;25;22;4;4;58;171;177

Central Ill.;22;29;3;2;49;161;201

Green Bay;16;30;6;3;41;154;227

Madison;12;37;4;2;30;117;223

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;43;10;2;1;89;211;125

x-Waterloo;34;14;5;1;74;200;147

x-Sioux Falls;33;13;5;2;73;200;172

Des Moines;30;21;1;4;65;179;162

Fargo;30;21;2;2;64;163153

Sioux City;25;22;5;2;57;160;171

Omaha;23;23;4;4;54;135;173

Lincoln;11;36;3;4;29;138;220

x-clinched playoff berth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 3, Waterloo 2, OT

Team USA 7, Des Moines 4

Muskegon 4, Lincoln 3, SO

Tri-City 4, Dubuque 2

Fargo 5, Central Illinois 2

Green Bay 4, Madison 3

Sioux Falls 5, Sioux City 3

GAMES TODAY

Lincoln at Chicago

Madison at Green Bay

Sioux Falls at Omaha

Fargo at Sioux City

GAME TUESDAY

Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Team USA at Youngstown

Chicago at Cedar Rapids

