NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;12;9;2;1;19;42;30
Boston;10;7;1;2;16;29;20
Toronto;13;6;5;2;14;46;45
Tampa Bay;10;5;3;2;12;34;32
Florida;10;4;2;4;12;35;39
Montreal;11;5;4;2;12;41;36
Detroit;11;3;8;0;6;23;40
Ottawa;10;2;7;1;5;24;35
Metropolitan Division
Washington;13;8;2;3;19;50;43
Carolina;11;7;3;1;15;37;29
N.Y. Islanders;10;7;3;0;14;29;24
Pittsburgh;12;7;5;0;14;39;30
Columbus;11;5;4;2;12;30;39
Philadelphia;9;5;3;1;11;32;26
N.Y. Rangers;8;3;4;1;7;25;27
New Jersey;9;2;5;2;6;22;36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;10;8;1;1;17;42;25
Nashville;11;7;3;1;15;45;34
St. Louis;11;5;3;3;13;32;35
Winnipeg;11;5;6;0;10;30;36
Dallas;13;4;8;1;9;25;36
Minnesota;11;4;7;0;8;26;37
Chicago;9;2;5;2;6;20;30
Pacific Division
Edmonton;11;8;2;1;17;35;27
Vegas;12;7;5;0;14;37;34
Vancouver;10;6;3;1;13;35;25
Arizona;10;6;3;1;13;31;22
Calgary;12;6;5;1;13;35;37
Anaheim;11;6;5;0;12;25;24
San Jose;11;4;6;1;9;29;38
Los Angeles;11;4;7;0;8;30;44
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina 4, Chicago 0
Montreal 5, Toronto 2
Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT
Boston 3, St. Louis 0
Philadelphia 7, Columbus 4
Minnesota 5, Los Angeles 1
Pittsburgh 3, Dallas 0
Anaheim at Colorado, late
Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, Can., late
GAMES TODAY
Florida at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Arizona at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;7;1;0;0;14;28;12
Lincoln;6;2;1;1;14;39;29
Tri-City;4;5;1;1;10;24;32
Des Moines;4;4;0;1;9;31;34
Sioux City;4;4;0;0;8;22;21
Omaha;3;5;2;0;8;25;33
Fargo;3;3;1;0;7;19;25
Sioux Falls;2;6;1;0;5;25;39
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;7;2;1;0;15;44;31
Team USA;7;5;0;0;14;52;48
Dubuque;6;0;1;0;13;24;16
Ced. Rapids;6;4;0;0;12;47;33
Team USA;6;5;0;0;12;47;44
Muskegon;6;4;0;0;12;40;28
Youngstown;4;4;2;0;10;34;49
Green Bay;5;5;0;0;10;32;34
Madison;1;8;0;0;2;23;45
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Des Moines 4, Waterloo 1
Team USA 5, Dubuque 4, OT
Green Bay 7, Cedar Rapids 4
Lincoln 4, Sioux City 1
Chicago 7, Fargo 4
Tri-City 3, Omaha 2, OT
Muskegon 6, Sioux Falls 1
GAME TODAY
Green Bay at Madison
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Muskegon, 6:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Chicago
Omaha at Dubuque
Sioux City at Green Bay
Madison at Des Moines
Tri-City at Fargo
Cedar Rapids at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Muskegon
Lincoln at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Sioux City at Green Bay
Tri-City at Fargo
Sioux Falls at Omaha
GAME SUNDAY
Waterloo at Madison, 3:05 p.m.
