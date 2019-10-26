clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;12;9;2;1;19;42;30

Boston;10;7;1;2;16;29;20

Toronto;13;6;5;2;14;46;45

Tampa Bay;10;5;3;2;12;34;32

Florida;10;4;2;4;12;35;39

Montreal;11;5;4;2;12;41;36

Detroit;11;3;8;0;6;23;40

Ottawa;10;2;7;1;5;24;35

Metropolitan Division

Washington;13;8;2;3;19;50;43

Carolina;11;7;3;1;15;37;29

N.Y. Islanders;10;7;3;0;14;29;24

Pittsburgh;12;7;5;0;14;39;30

Columbus;11;5;4;2;12;30;39

Philadelphia;9;5;3;1;11;32;26

N.Y. Rangers;8;3;4;1;7;25;27

New Jersey;9;2;5;2;6;22;36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;10;8;1;1;17;42;25

Nashville;11;7;3;1;15;45;34

St. Louis;11;5;3;3;13;32;35

Winnipeg;11;5;6;0;10;30;36

Dallas;13;4;8;1;9;25;36

Minnesota;11;4;7;0;8;26;37

Chicago;9;2;5;2;6;20;30

Pacific Division

Edmonton;11;8;2;1;17;35;27

Vegas;12;7;5;0;14;37;34

Vancouver;10;6;3;1;13;35;25

Arizona;10;6;3;1;13;31;22

Calgary;12;6;5;1;13;35;37

Anaheim;11;6;5;0;12;25;24

San Jose;11;4;6;1;9;29;38

Los Angeles;11;4;7;0;8;30;44

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 4, Chicago 0

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Boston 3, St. Louis 0

Philadelphia 7, Columbus 4

Minnesota 5, Los Angeles 1

Pittsburgh 3, Dallas 0

Anaheim at Colorado, late

Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, Can., late

GAMES TODAY

Florida at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Arizona at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;7;1;0;0;14;28;12

Lincoln;6;2;1;1;14;39;29

Tri-City;4;5;1;1;10;24;32

Des Moines;4;4;0;1;9;31;34

Sioux City;4;4;0;0;8;22;21

Omaha;3;5;2;0;8;25;33

Fargo;3;3;1;0;7;19;25

Sioux Falls;2;6;1;0;5;25;39

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;7;2;1;0;15;44;31

Team USA;7;5;0;0;14;52;48

Dubuque;6;0;1;0;13;24;16

Ced. Rapids;6;4;0;0;12;47;33

Team USA;6;5;0;0;12;47;44

Muskegon;6;4;0;0;12;40;28

Youngstown;4;4;2;0;10;34;49

Green Bay;5;5;0;0;10;32;34

Madison;1;8;0;0;2;23;45

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines 4, Waterloo 1

Team USA 5, Dubuque 4, OT

Green Bay 7, Cedar Rapids 4

Lincoln 4, Sioux City 1

Chicago 7, Fargo 4

Tri-City 3, Omaha 2, OT

Muskegon 6, Sioux Falls 1

GAME TODAY

Green Bay at Madison

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Muskegon, 6:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Chicago

Omaha at Dubuque

Sioux City at Green Bay

Madison at Des Moines

Tri-City at Fargo

Cedar Rapids at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Muskegon

Lincoln at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Sioux City at Green Bay

Tri-City at Fargo

Sioux Falls at Omaha

GAME SUNDAY

Waterloo at Madison, 3:05 p.m.

