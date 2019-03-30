NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
z-Tampa Bay;78;59;15;4;122;309;212
x-Boston;78;47;22;9;103;244;201
Toronto;78;45;26;7;97;277;237
Montreal;79;42;29;8;92;238;227
Florida;79;35;32;12;82;258;271
Buffalo;78;31;37;10;72;212;261
Detroit;78;30;38;10;70;215;262
Ottawa;78;28;44;6;62;232;285
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Washington;79;47;24;8;102;273;240
x-N.Y. Islanders;79;46;26;7;99;222;193
Pittsburgh;78;42;25;11;95;262;231
Carolina;78;43;28;7;93;233;215
Columbus;78;44;30;4;92;243;222
Philadelphia;78;37;33;8;82;236;261
N.Y. Rangers;77;30;34;13;73;215;258
New Jersey;79;29;40;10;68;213;267
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Winnipeg;78;45;29;4;94;261;231
x-Nashville;79;44;29;6;94;229;208
x-St. Louis;78;42;28;8;92;231;212
Dallas;78;41;31;6;88;198;191
Colorado;78;36;29;13;85;247;234
Minnesota;78;36;33;9;81;206;226
Chicago;77;34;33;10;78;253;276
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Calgary;78;48;23;7;103;275;216
x-San Jose;77;43;25;9;95;272;245
x-Vegas;78;42;30;6;90;240;216
Arizona;78;37;33;8;82;202;215
Edmonton;77;34;34;9;77;223;256
Vancouver;78;33;35;10;76;214;244
Anaheim;79;32;37;10;74;186;247
Los Angeles;77;28;40;9;65;187;246
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Florida 4, Boston 1
Carolina 5, Philadelphia 2
Montreal 3, Winnipeg 1
Ottawa 4, Toronto 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 1
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Columbus 5, Nashville 2
Vegas at San Jose, late
Anaheim at Edmonton, late
Dallas at Vancouver, late
Chicago at Los Angeles, late
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 7 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Washington at Florida, 6 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Muskegon;39;16;3;1;80;217;158
x-Chicago;34;20;4;0;72;226;195
x-Ced. Rapids;33;19;3;2;71;171;148
x-Youngstown;32;20;1;4;69;198;200
x-Team USA;30;18;2;6;68;259;205
Dubuque;25;24;4;4;58;174;189
Central Ill.;22;30;3;2;49;163;206
Green Bay;17;32;6;3;43;162;238
Madison;14;37;4;2;34;127;229
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
x-Tri-City;44;10;3;1;92;219;131
x-Waterloo;36;14;5;2;79;216;160
x-Sioux Falls;35;15;5;2;77;213;184
Des Moines;32;21;1;4;69;191;163
Fargo;32;22;2;2;68;175;159
Sioux City;27;23;5;2;61;171;181
Omaha;25;24;4;4;58;145;181
Lincoln;11;39;3;4;29;140;238
x-clinched playoff berth
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 7, Chicago 5
Team USA 8, Youngstown 1
Tri-City 5, Sioux City 2
Des Moines 6, Dubuque 0
Omaha 5, Green Bay 3
Fargo 6, Lincoln 0
Sioux Falls 5, Cedar Rapids 0
Muskegon 5, Central Illinois 2
GAMES TODAY
Omaha at Madison
Fargo at Sioux City
Central Illinois at Dubuque
Team USA at Youngstown
GAMES TUESDAY
Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.