NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;78;59;15;4;122;309;212

x-Boston;78;47;22;9;103;244;201

Toronto;78;45;26;7;97;277;237

Montreal;79;42;29;8;92;238;227

Florida;79;35;32;12;82;258;271

Buffalo;78;31;37;10;72;212;261

Detroit;78;30;38;10;70;215;262

Ottawa;78;28;44;6;62;232;285

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Washington;79;47;24;8;102;273;240

x-N.Y. Islanders;79;46;26;7;99;222;193

Pittsburgh;78;42;25;11;95;262;231

Carolina;78;43;28;7;93;233;215

Columbus;78;44;30;4;92;243;222

Philadelphia;78;37;33;8;82;236;261

N.Y. Rangers;77;30;34;13;73;215;258

New Jersey;79;29;40;10;68;213;267

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Winnipeg;78;45;29;4;94;261;231

x-Nashville;79;44;29;6;94;229;208

x-St. Louis;78;42;28;8;92;231;212

Dallas;78;41;31;6;88;198;191

Colorado;78;36;29;13;85;247;234

Minnesota;78;36;33;9;81;206;226

Chicago;77;34;33;10;78;253;276

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Calgary;78;48;23;7;103;275;216

x-San Jose;77;43;25;9;95;272;245

x-Vegas;78;42;30;6;90;240;216

Arizona;78;37;33;8;82;202;215

Edmonton;77;34;34;9;77;223;256

Vancouver;78;33;35;10;76;214;244

Anaheim;79;32;37;10;74;186;247

Los Angeles;77;28;40;9;65;187;246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Florida 4, Boston 1

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 2

Montreal 3, Winnipeg 1

Ottawa 4, Toronto 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 1

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Columbus 5, Nashville 2

Vegas at San Jose, late

Anaheim at Edmonton, late

Dallas at Vancouver, late

Chicago at Los Angeles, late

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 7 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Washington at Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;39;16;3;1;80;217;158

x-Chicago;34;20;4;0;72;226;195

x-Ced. Rapids;33;19;3;2;71;171;148

x-Youngstown;32;20;1;4;69;198;200

x-Team USA;30;18;2;6;68;259;205

Dubuque;25;24;4;4;58;174;189

Central Ill.;22;30;3;2;49;163;206

Green Bay;17;32;6;3;43;162;238

Madison;14;37;4;2;34;127;229

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;44;10;3;1;92;219;131

x-Waterloo;36;14;5;2;79;216;160

x-Sioux Falls;35;15;5;2;77;213;184

Des Moines;32;21;1;4;69;191;163

Fargo;32;22;2;2;68;175;159

Sioux City;27;23;5;2;61;171;181

Omaha;25;24;4;4;58;145;181

Lincoln;11;39;3;4;29;140;238

x-clinched playoff berth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 7, Chicago 5

Team USA 8, Youngstown 1

Tri-City 5, Sioux City 2

Des Moines 6, Dubuque 0

Omaha 5, Green Bay 3

Fargo 6, Lincoln 0

Sioux Falls 5, Cedar Rapids 0

Muskegon 5, Central Illinois 2

GAMES TODAY

Omaha at Madison

Fargo at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Dubuque

Team USA at Youngstown

GAMES TUESDAY

Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls

