NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;24;16;6;2;34;76;66
Tampa Bay;23;16;6;1;33;87;66
Toronto;24;16;8;0;32;84;62
Boston;23;13;6;4;30;65;55
Montreal;24;11;8;5;27;76;81
Detroit;23;10;10;3;23;63;73
Ottawa;23;9;11;3;21;83;100
Florida;21;8;9;4;20;69;78
Metropolitan Division
Washington;23;13;7;3;29;80;73
Columbus;23;13;8;2;28;77;73
N.Y. Islanders;22;12;8;2;26;71;64
N.Y. Rangers;24;12;10;2;26;71;74
Carolina;23;11;9;3;25;63;66
Pittsburgh;22;9;8;5;23;74;71
Philadelphia;23;10;11;2;22;69;82
New Jersey;21;9;9;3;21;63;67
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;23;16;6;1;33;76;56
Minnesota;23;14;7;2;30;75;63
Winnipeg;22;13;7;2;28;74;62
Colorado;22;12;6;4;28;83;63
Dallas;23;12;9;2;26;66;63
Chicago;24;9;10;5;23;65;82
St. Louis;22;8;11;3;19;67;73
Pacific Division
San Jose;23;12;7;4;28;75;68
Calgary;23;13;9;1;27;75;68
Anaheim;24;10;9;5;25;54;69
Vegas;24;11;12;1;23;63;70
Edmonton;22;10;10;2;22;62;71
Vancouver;25;10;13;2;22;73;92
Arizona;21;9;10;2;20;52;56
Los Angeles;21;7;13;1;15;44;68
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 2
Winnipeg 8, St. Louis 4
Buffalo 3, Detroit 2, SO
Chicago 5, Florida 4, OT
Boston 3, Montreal 2
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Islanders 4, Carolina 1
Dallas at Colorado, late
San Jose at Vegas, late
Vancouver at Los Angeles, late
GAMES TODAY
Calgary at Arizona, 2 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;15;3;0;0;30;91;46
Central Ill.;11;8;2;0;24;76;72
Ced. Rapids;9;8;2;0;20;61;63
Chicago;9;7;1;0;19;58;64
Green Bay;8;8;2;1;19;59;69
Dubuque;8;7;1;2;19;63;68
Youngstown;7;9;0;2;16;55;66
Team USA;6;8;0;2;14;62;68
Madison;5;9;1;2;13;32;50
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;14;4;1;0;29;60;38
Sioux City;13;4;2;0;28;72;51
Waterloo;11;5;3;1;26;76;63
Des Moines;12;6;1;1;26;74;62
Fargo;10;7;0;2;22;60;62
Sioux Falls;8;6;1;1;18;49;58
Omaha;6;11;0;2;14;49;76
Lincoln;5;10;3;1;14;52;73
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 6, Waterloo 2
Madison 2, Youngstown 1
Green Bay 6, Muskegon 3
Sioux City 4, Des Moines 1
Tri-City 6, Lincoln 2
Fargo 4, Omaha 3
Dubuque 5, Sioux Falls 3
Chicago 4, Central Illinois 2
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Team USA, 7 p.m.
Central Illinois at Chicago
Cedar Rapids at Des Moines
Muskegon at Green Bay
Omaha at Lincoln
Sioux Falls at Tri-City
Fargo at Youngstown
GAMES SATURDAY, DEC. 1
Waterloo at Team USA, 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Tri-City
Fargo at Youngstown
Sioux Falls at Des Moines
Green Bay at Dubuque
Muskegon at Madison
Chicago at Central Illinois
GAMES SUNDAY, DEC. 2
Muskegon at Dubuque
Madison at Central Illinois
