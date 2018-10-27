NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;11;8;3;0;16;41;34
Tampa Bay;9;7;1;1;15;32;20
Montreal;10;6;2;2;14;33;25
Boston;11;6;3;2;14;34;27
Buffalo;11;6;4;1;13;30;33
Ottawa;9;4;4;1;9;32;35
Florida;9;2;4;3;7;28;35
Detroit;10;1;7;2;4;21;41
Metropolitan Division
Carolina;10;6;3;1;13;33;29
Pittsburgh;8;5;1;2;12;35;26
Columbus;10;6;4;0;12;36;38
Washington;10;5;3;2;12;39;37
New Jersey;8;5;2;1;11;28;20
N.Y. Islanders;9;4;4;1;9;28;24
Philadelphia;11;4;7;0;8;32;46
N.Y. Rangers;10;3;6;1;7;25;34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;11;8;3;0;16;38;28
Colorado;12;7;3;2;16;41;27
Winnipeg;12;7;4;1;15;35;32
Minnesota;10;6;2;2;14;29;27
Chicago;11;6;3;2;14;40;41
Dallas;9;5;4;0;10;28;25
St. Louis;10;3;4;3;9;36;39
Pacific Division
San Jose;10;5;3;2;12;34;29
Vancouver;11;6;5;0;12;31;35
Edmonton;9;5;3;1;11;27;29
Calgary;11;5;5;1;11;36;40
Anaheim;11;5;5;1;11;27;30
Vegas;10;4;5;1;9;22;27
Arizona;9;4;5;0;8;19;19
Los Angeles;10;2;7;1;5;18;36
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
New Jersey 3, Florida 2
N.Y. Islanders 6, Philadelphia 1
Edmonton 5, Nashville 3
Washington 4, Calgary 3, SO
Columbus 5, Buffalo 4, OT
Toronto 3, Winnipeg 2
Montreal 3, Boston 0
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2
St. Louis 7, Chicago 3
Tampa Bay at Arizona, late
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, late
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 6 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;8;1;0;0;16;41;24
Central Ill.;6;3;1;0;13;40;35
Dubuque;5;3;1;1;12;37;29
Ced. Rapids;5;2;2;0;12;30;24
Green Bay;4;6;1;0;9;30;40
Team USA;4;4;0;1;9;29;35
Chicago;4;4;1;0;9;32;40
Madison;2;6;0;1;5;17;30
Youngstown;2;6;0;1;5;25;33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;8;1;1;0;17;33;19
Waterloo;5;1;3;1;14;39;33
Des Moines;7;4;0;0;14;40;34
Sioux Falls;6;1;1;1;14;34;32
Sioux City;6;4;0;0;12;37;31
Fargo;4;4;0;2;10;33;35
Lincoln;3;5;1;1;8;28;36
Omaha;3;5;0;1;7;22;37
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Fargo 4, Waterloo 3
Dubuque 6, Team USA 3
Team USA 8, Muskegon 3
Sioux City 4, Sioux Falls 3, OT
Chicago 4, Cedar Rapids 3, OT
Tri-City 2, Lincoln 1, SO
Des Moines 8, Omaha 3
Central Illinois 5, Green Bay 1
GAME TODAY
Dubuque at Team USA
GAME TUESDAY
Waterloo at Sioux City, 6:35 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Team USA at Muskegon
GAMES FRIDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Youngstown
Madison at Cedar Rapids
Green Bay at Chicago
Tri-City at Des Moines
Sioux City at Fargo
Omaha at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Youngstown
Omaha at Sioux City
Green Bay at Cedar Rapids
Muskegon at Chicago
Fargo at Sioux Falls
GAME SUNDAY, NOV. 4
Sioux Falls at Des Moines
