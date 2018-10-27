Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;11;8;3;0;16;41;34

Tampa Bay;9;7;1;1;15;32;20

Montreal;10;6;2;2;14;33;25

Boston;11;6;3;2;14;34;27

Buffalo;11;6;4;1;13;30;33

Ottawa;9;4;4;1;9;32;35

Florida;9;2;4;3;7;28;35

Detroit;10;1;7;2;4;21;41

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;10;6;3;1;13;33;29

Pittsburgh;8;5;1;2;12;35;26

Columbus;10;6;4;0;12;36;38

Washington;10;5;3;2;12;39;37

New Jersey;8;5;2;1;11;28;20

N.Y. Islanders;9;4;4;1;9;28;24

Philadelphia;11;4;7;0;8;32;46

N.Y. Rangers;10;3;6;1;7;25;34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;11;8;3;0;16;38;28

Colorado;12;7;3;2;16;41;27

Winnipeg;12;7;4;1;15;35;32

Minnesota;10;6;2;2;14;29;27

Chicago;11;6;3;2;14;40;41

Dallas;9;5;4;0;10;28;25

St. Louis;10;3;4;3;9;36;39

Pacific Division

San Jose;10;5;3;2;12;34;29

Vancouver;11;6;5;0;12;31;35

Edmonton;9;5;3;1;11;27;29

Calgary;11;5;5;1;11;36;40

Anaheim;11;5;5;1;11;27;30

Vegas;10;4;5;1;9;22;27

Arizona;9;4;5;0;8;19;19

Los Angeles;10;2;7;1;5;18;36

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

New Jersey 3, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Philadelphia 1

Edmonton 5, Nashville 3

Washington 4, Calgary 3, SO

Columbus 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Toronto 3, Winnipeg 2

Montreal 3, Boston 0

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2

St. Louis 7, Chicago 3

Tampa Bay at Arizona, late

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, late

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 6 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;8;1;0;0;16;41;24

Central Ill.;6;3;1;0;13;40;35

Dubuque;5;3;1;1;12;37;29

Ced. Rapids;5;2;2;0;12;30;24

Green Bay;4;6;1;0;9;30;40

Team USA;4;4;0;1;9;29;35

Chicago;4;4;1;0;9;32;40

Madison;2;6;0;1;5;17;30

Youngstown;2;6;0;1;5;25;33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;8;1;1;0;17;33;19

Waterloo;5;1;3;1;14;39;33

Des Moines;7;4;0;0;14;40;34

Sioux Falls;6;1;1;1;14;34;32

Sioux City;6;4;0;0;12;37;31

Fargo;4;4;0;2;10;33;35

Lincoln;3;5;1;1;8;28;36

Omaha;3;5;0;1;7;22;37

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Fargo 4, Waterloo 3

Dubuque 6, Team USA 3

Team USA 8, Muskegon 3

Sioux City 4, Sioux Falls 3, OT

Chicago 4, Cedar Rapids 3, OT

Tri-City 2, Lincoln 1, SO

Des Moines 8, Omaha 3

Central Illinois 5, Green Bay 1

GAME TODAY

Dubuque at Team USA

GAME TUESDAY

Waterloo at Sioux City, 6:35 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Team USA at Muskegon

GAMES FRIDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Youngstown

Madison at Cedar Rapids

Green Bay at Chicago

Tri-City at Des Moines

Sioux City at Fargo

Omaha at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Youngstown

Omaha at Sioux City

Green Bay at Cedar Rapids

Muskegon at Chicago

Fargo at Sioux Falls

GAME SUNDAY, NOV. 4

Sioux Falls at Des Moines

