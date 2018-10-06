Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;7;4

Ottawa;2;1;0;1;3;8;7

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;0;2;2;1

Buffalo;2;1;1;0;2;3;5

Boston;2;1;1;0;2;4;7

Toronto;2;1;1;0;2;6;7

Florida;1;0;0;1;1;1;2

Detroit;1;0;0;1;1;2;3

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;2;1;0;1;3;13;7

Carolina;2;1;0;1;3;4;3

New Jersey;1;1;0;0;2;5;2

Philadelphia;1;1;0;0;2;5;2

N.Y. Islanders;2;1;1;0;2;5;5

Columbus;2;1;1;0;2;4;5

Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;11

N.Y. Rangers;2;0;2;0;0;3;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;2;2;0;0;4;7;5

Dallas;2;2;0;0;4;8;1

Chicago;2;2;0;0;4;9;7

Colorado;1;1;0;0;2;4;1

Winnipeg;2;1;1;0;2;6;6

Minnesota;2;0;1;1;1;2;6

St. Louis;2;0;1;1;1;5;10

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Vancouver;1;1;0;0;2;5;2

Anaheim;1;1;0;0;2;5;2

San Jose;2;1;1;0;2;5;7

Vegas;2;1;1;0;2;4;6

Los Angeles;1;0;0;1;1;2;3

Calgary;1;0;1;0;0;2;5

Arizona;1;0;1;0;0;0;3

Edmonton;1;0;1;0;0;2;5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

New Jersey 5, Edmonton 2

Dallas 5, Winnipeg 1

Montreal 5, Pittsburgh 1

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 5, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1, SO

Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Vegas 2, Minnesota 1, SO

Chicago 5, St. Louis 4, OT

Philadelphia at Colorado, late

Anaheim at Arizona, late

Vancouver at Calgary, late

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, noon

Ottawa at Boston, noon

Vegas at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;4;0;0;0;8;15;7

Ced. Rapids;3;0;1;0;7;12;6

Team USA;3;0;0;1;7;12;9

Dubuque;1;1;1;0;3;8;8

Chicago;1;2;1;0;3;14;21

Central Ill.;1;1;1;0;3;11;15

Green Bay;1;3;0;0;2;6;7

Madison;1;3;0;0;2;7;12

Youngstown;0;3;0;1;1;7;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;3;0;0;0;6;12;6

Des Moines;3;1;0;0;6;20;13

Waterloo;2;0;1;1;6;14;10

Sioux Falls;2;1;0;1;5;16;17

Lincoln;2;1;1;0;5;15;15

Sioux City;2;1;0;0;4;8;9

Fargo;2;1;0;0;4;13;12

Omaha;1;3;0;0;0;9;15

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Central Illinois 1

Cedar Rapids 3, Dubuque 2

Chicago 5, Green Bay 2

Lincoln 4, Des Moines 2

Madison 2, Team USA 1

Muskegon 3, Youngstown 0

Sioux Falls 5, Fargo 4

Tri-City 5, Omaha 1

GAME TODAY

Green Bay at Central Illinois

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments