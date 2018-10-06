NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;7;4
Ottawa;2;1;0;1;3;8;7
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;0;2;2;1
Buffalo;2;1;1;0;2;3;5
Boston;2;1;1;0;2;4;7
Toronto;2;1;1;0;2;6;7
Florida;1;0;0;1;1;1;2
Detroit;1;0;0;1;1;2;3
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;2;1;0;1;3;13;7
Carolina;2;1;0;1;3;4;3
New Jersey;1;1;0;0;2;5;2
Philadelphia;1;1;0;0;2;5;2
N.Y. Islanders;2;1;1;0;2;5;5
Columbus;2;1;1;0;2;4;5
Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;11
N.Y. Rangers;2;0;2;0;0;3;6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;2;2;0;0;4;7;5
Dallas;2;2;0;0;4;8;1
Chicago;2;2;0;0;4;9;7
Colorado;1;1;0;0;2;4;1
Winnipeg;2;1;1;0;2;6;6
Minnesota;2;0;1;1;1;2;6
St. Louis;2;0;1;1;1;5;10
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Vancouver;1;1;0;0;2;5;2
Anaheim;1;1;0;0;2;5;2
San Jose;2;1;1;0;2;5;7
Vegas;2;1;1;0;2;4;6
Los Angeles;1;0;0;1;1;2;3
Calgary;1;0;1;0;0;2;5
Arizona;1;0;1;0;0;0;3
Edmonton;1;0;1;0;0;2;5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina 3, Columbus 1
San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
New Jersey 5, Edmonton 2
Dallas 5, Winnipeg 1
Montreal 5, Pittsburgh 1
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Ottawa 5, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1, SO
Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Vegas 2, Minnesota 1, SO
Chicago 5, St. Louis 4, OT
Philadelphia at Colorado, late
Anaheim at Arizona, late
Vancouver at Calgary, late
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, noon
Ottawa at Boston, noon
Vegas at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;4;0;0;0;8;15;7
Ced. Rapids;3;0;1;0;7;12;6
Team USA;3;0;0;1;7;12;9
Dubuque;1;1;1;0;3;8;8
Chicago;1;2;1;0;3;14;21
Central Ill.;1;1;1;0;3;11;15
Green Bay;1;3;0;0;2;6;7
Madison;1;3;0;0;2;7;12
Youngstown;0;3;0;1;1;7;14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;3;0;0;0;6;12;6
Des Moines;3;1;0;0;6;20;13
Waterloo;2;0;1;1;6;14;10
Sioux Falls;2;1;0;1;5;16;17
Lincoln;2;1;1;0;5;15;15
Sioux City;2;1;0;0;4;8;9
Fargo;2;1;0;0;4;13;12
Omaha;1;3;0;0;0;9;15
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 5, Central Illinois 1
Cedar Rapids 3, Dubuque 2
Chicago 5, Green Bay 2
Lincoln 4, Des Moines 2
Madison 2, Team USA 1
Muskegon 3, Youngstown 0
Sioux Falls 5, Fargo 4
Tri-City 5, Omaha 1
GAME TODAY
Green Bay at Central Illinois
