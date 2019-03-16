NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Tampa Bay;72;55;13;4;114;283;190
Boston;72;43;20;9;95;216;185
Toronto;72;43;24;5;91;259;216
Montreal;72;37;28;7;81;212;212
Florida;71;32;27;12;76;232;239
Buffalo;71;30;32;9;69;196;230
Detroit;72;25;37;10;60;195;247
Ottawa;72;25;41;6;56;213;263
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;72;42;23;7;91;248;225
N.Y. Islanders;71;41;23;7;89;203;171
Pittsburgh;72;39;24;9;87;248;218
Carolina;71;39;25;7;85;212;196
Columbus;72;40;28;4;84;220;210
Philadelphia;71;34;29;8;76;220;240
N.Y. Rangers;71;28;30;13;69;200;236
New Jersey;72;27;36;9;63;204;246
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;71;42;25;4;88;243;211
Nashville;72;40;27;5;85;215;193
St. Louis;71;37;27;7;81;204;194
Dallas;71;37;29;5;79;179;175
Minnesota;71;33;30;8;74;192;209
Chicago;71;32;30;9;73;241;260
Colorado;71;30;29;12;72;226;223
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;72;44;21;7;95;256;206
San Jose;71;43;20;8;94;256;218
Vegas;71;39;27;5;83;214;197
Arizona;71;36;30;5;77;193;197
Edmonton;70;31;32;7;69;198;229
Vancouver;71;29;32;10;68;193;221
Anaheim;73;29;35;9;67;170;225
Los Angeles;71;25;38;8;58;168;227
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
x-clinched playoff spot<
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 1
Florida 4, Los Angeles 3
Boston 2, Columbus 1, OT
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 3
Carolina 4, Buffalo 2
Chicago 2, Montreal 0
Ottawa 6, Toronto 2
Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, late
Edmonton at Arizona, late
Nashville at San Jose, late
GAMES TODAY
New Jersey at Colorado, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 9 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;36;14;3;1;76;204;146
Chicago;31;19;2;0;64;200;177
Ced. Rapids;30;18;2;2;64;159;135
Youngstown;29;18;1;4;63;180;179
Team USA;26;17;2;4;58;2227;183
Dubuque;24;21;3;4;55;163;167
Central Ill.;22;28;2;1;48;154;188
Green Bay;15;28;6;3;39;144;213
Madison;12;34;4;2;30;109;210
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;40;10;2;1;83;199;118
Sioux Falls;32;14;4;1;70;193;165
Waterloo;33;14;4;1;71;195;142
Des Moines;30;19;1;4;65;172;148
Fargo;27;21;2;2;58;151;149
Omaha;23;22;4;4;54;134;171
Sioux City;23;21;5;2;53;151;162
Lincoln;11;35;3;3;28;133;212
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 5, Fargo 2
Chicago 3, Dubuque 2
Tri-City 8, Omaha 1
Des Moines 3, Muskegon 1
Team USA 13, Green Bay 1
Cedar Rapids 2, Team USA 1 SO
Youngstown 7, Madison 2
Sioux City 2, Central Illinois 1
GAMES TODAY
Youngstown at Madison
Sioux City at Central Illinois
Fargo at Sioux Falls
