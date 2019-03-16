Try 3 months for $3
clip art hockey

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Tampa Bay;72;55;13;4;114;283;190

Boston;72;43;20;9;95;216;185

Toronto;72;43;24;5;91;259;216

Montreal;72;37;28;7;81;212;212

Florida;71;32;27;12;76;232;239

Buffalo;71;30;32;9;69;196;230

Detroit;72;25;37;10;60;195;247

Ottawa;72;25;41;6;56;213;263

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;72;42;23;7;91;248;225

N.Y. Islanders;71;41;23;7;89;203;171

Pittsburgh;72;39;24;9;87;248;218

Carolina;71;39;25;7;85;212;196

Columbus;72;40;28;4;84;220;210

Philadelphia;71;34;29;8;76;220;240

N.Y. Rangers;71;28;30;13;69;200;236

New Jersey;72;27;36;9;63;204;246

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;71;42;25;4;88;243;211

Nashville;72;40;27;5;85;215;193

St. Louis;71;37;27;7;81;204;194

Dallas;71;37;29;5;79;179;175

Minnesota;71;33;30;8;74;192;209

Chicago;71;32;30;9;73;241;260

Colorado;71;30;29;12;72;226;223

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;72;44;21;7;95;256;206

San Jose;71;43;20;8;94;256;218

Vegas;71;39;27;5;83;214;197

Arizona;71;36;30;5;77;193;197

Edmonton;70;31;32;7;69;198;229

Vancouver;71;29;32;10;68;193;221

Anaheim;73;29;35;9;67;170;225

Los Angeles;71;25;38;8;58;168;227

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

x-clinched playoff spot<

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 1

Florida 4, Los Angeles 3

Boston 2, Columbus 1, OT

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 3

Carolina 4, Buffalo 2

Chicago 2, Montreal 0

Ottawa 6, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, late

Edmonton at Arizona, late

Nashville at San Jose, late

GAMES TODAY

New Jersey at Colorado, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 9 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

 

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;36;14;3;1;76;204;146

Chicago;31;19;2;0;64;200;177

Ced. Rapids;30;18;2;2;64;159;135

Youngstown;29;18;1;4;63;180;179

Team USA;26;17;2;4;58;2227;183

Dubuque;24;21;3;4;55;163;167

Central Ill.;22;28;2;1;48;154;188

Green Bay;15;28;6;3;39;144;213

Madison;12;34;4;2;30;109;210

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;40;10;2;1;83;199;118

Sioux Falls;32;14;4;1;70;193;165

Waterloo;33;14;4;1;71;195;142

Des Moines;30;19;1;4;65;172;148

Fargo;27;21;2;2;58;151;149

Omaha;23;22;4;4;54;134;171

Sioux City;23;21;5;2;53;151;162

Lincoln;11;35;3;3;28;133;212

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Fargo 2

Chicago 3, Dubuque 2

Tri-City 8, Omaha 1

Des Moines 3, Muskegon 1

Team USA 13, Green Bay 1

Cedar Rapids 2, Team USA 1 SO

Youngstown 7, Madison 2

Sioux City 2, Central Illinois 1

GAMES TODAY

Youngstown at Madison

Sioux City at Central Illinois

Fargo at Sioux Falls

