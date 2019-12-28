clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;39;23;7;9;55;133;100

Toronto;40;21;14;5;47;142;131

Florida;37;19;13;5;43;132;125

Tampa Bay;36;19;13;4;42;129;115

Montreal;38;18;14;6;42;125;123

Buffalo;39;17;15;7;41;115;122

Ottawa;38;16;18;4;36;106;123

Detroit;39;9;27;3;21;86;155

Metropolitan Division

Washington;40;27;8;5;59;143;118

Pittsburgh;38;23;11;4;50;131;102

N.Y. Islanders;36;23;10;3;49;107;96

Carolina;39;23;14;2;48;133;111

Philadelphia;37;21;11;5;47;121;106

N.Y. Rangers;38;19;15;4;42;124;125

Columbus;38;17;14;7;41;99;108

New Jersey;37;12;19;6;30;95;133

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;39;25;8;6;56;123;103

Colorado;39;23;12;4;50;140;112

Dallas;39;21;14;4;46;103;99

Winnipeg;38;21;14;3;45;117;112

Minnesota;39;19;15;5;43;124;130

Nashville;38;18;14;6;42;132;127

Chicago;39;16;17;6;38;110;127

Pacific Division

Arizona;39;21;14;4;46;112;99

Vegas;41;20;15;6;46;125;122

Calgary;40-;20;15;5;45;109;117

Edmonton;41;20;17;4;44;118;129

Vancouver;38;19;15;4;42;124;115

Anaheim;38;16;18;4;36;100;117

Los Angeles;40;16;20;4;36;102;126

San Jose;39;16;20;3;35;103;136

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 6, Washington 4

Dallas 3, Colorado 2, SO

Florida 5, Detroit 4

Pittsburgh 6, Nashville 4

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Toronto 4, OT

Los Angeles at Vancouver, late

Arizona at Vegas, late

Philadelphia at San Jose, late

GAMES TODAY

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;20;5;1;0;41;87;59

Fargo;13;8;2;1;29;73;77

Lincoln;13;10;1;2;29;93;93

Tri-City;12;12;2;2;28;77;86

Des Moines;12;12;1;2;27;89;97

Omaha;11;9;5;0;27;72;68

Sioux City;9;12;4;1;23;78;89

Sioux Falls;9;13;3;0;21;66;92

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;20;4;1;0;41;120;75

Dubuque;19;4;1;0;39;86;53

Team USA;19;7;0;0;38;113;88

Youngstown;11;11;4;0;26;83;104

Green Bay;11;10;1;3;26;86;77

Ced. Rapids;11;14;1;0;23;86;83

Muskegon;10;14;2;0;22;84;97

Madison;6;20;1;0;13;68;124

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 6, Des Moines 2

Muskegon 5, Madison 3

Dubuque 3, Cedar Rapids 2

Chicago 9, Youngstown 5

Tri-City 6, Sioux City 5, SO

Lincoln 4, Fargo 2

Omaha 4, Sioux Falls 2

GAMES TODAY

Youngstown at Chicago

Team USA at Dubuque

GAME MONDAY

Team USA at Green Bay

GAMES TUESDAY

Madison at Waterloo, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Tri-City

Team USA at Green Bay

Cedar Rapids at Fargo

Des Moines at Sioux Falls

Youngstown at Muskegon

Omaha at Sioux City

GAME THURSDAY

Chicago at Green Bay

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago

Madison at Youngstown

Muskegon at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Des Moines

Omaha at Lincoln

Team USA at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Des Moines

Muskegon at Cedar Rapids

Sioux City at Fargo

Team USA at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 5

Sioux City at Fargo

Madison at Youngstown

Lincoln at Omaha

