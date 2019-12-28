NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;39;23;7;9;55;133;100
Toronto;40;21;14;5;47;142;131
Florida;37;19;13;5;43;132;125
Tampa Bay;36;19;13;4;42;129;115
Montreal;38;18;14;6;42;125;123
Buffalo;39;17;15;7;41;115;122
Ottawa;38;16;18;4;36;106;123
Detroit;39;9;27;3;21;86;155
Metropolitan Division
Washington;40;27;8;5;59;143;118
Pittsburgh;38;23;11;4;50;131;102
N.Y. Islanders;36;23;10;3;49;107;96
Carolina;39;23;14;2;48;133;111
Philadelphia;37;21;11;5;47;121;106
N.Y. Rangers;38;19;15;4;42;124;125
Columbus;38;17;14;7;41;99;108
New Jersey;37;12;19;6;30;95;133
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;39;25;8;6;56;123;103
Colorado;39;23;12;4;50;140;112
Dallas;39;21;14;4;46;103;99
Winnipeg;38;21;14;3;45;117;112
Minnesota;39;19;15;5;43;124;130
Nashville;38;18;14;6;42;132;127
Chicago;39;16;17;6;38;110;127
Pacific Division
Arizona;39;21;14;4;46;112;99
Vegas;41;20;15;6;46;125;122
Calgary;40-;20;15;5;45;109;117
Edmonton;41;20;17;4;44;118;129
Vancouver;38;19;15;4;42;124;115
Anaheim;38;16;18;4;36;100;117
Los Angeles;40;16;20;4;36;102;126
San Jose;39;16;20;3;35;103;136
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina 6, Washington 4
Dallas 3, Colorado 2, SO
Florida 5, Detroit 4
Pittsburgh 6, Nashville 4
Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Toronto 4, OT
Los Angeles at Vancouver, late
Arizona at Vegas, late
Philadelphia at San Jose, late
GAMES TODAY
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;20;5;1;0;41;87;59
Fargo;13;8;2;1;29;73;77
Lincoln;13;10;1;2;29;93;93
Tri-City;12;12;2;2;28;77;86
Des Moines;12;12;1;2;27;89;97
Omaha;11;9;5;0;27;72;68
Sioux City;9;12;4;1;23;78;89
Sioux Falls;9;13;3;0;21;66;92
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;20;4;1;0;41;120;75
Dubuque;19;4;1;0;39;86;53
Team USA;19;7;0;0;38;113;88
Youngstown;11;11;4;0;26;83;104
Green Bay;11;10;1;3;26;86;77
Ced. Rapids;11;14;1;0;23;86;83
Muskegon;10;14;2;0;22;84;97
Madison;6;20;1;0;13;68;124
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 6, Des Moines 2
Muskegon 5, Madison 3
Dubuque 3, Cedar Rapids 2
Chicago 9, Youngstown 5
Tri-City 6, Sioux City 5, SO
Lincoln 4, Fargo 2
Omaha 4, Sioux Falls 2
GAMES TODAY
Youngstown at Chicago
Team USA at Dubuque
GAME MONDAY
Team USA at Green Bay
GAMES TUESDAY
Madison at Waterloo, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Tri-City
Team USA at Green Bay
Cedar Rapids at Fargo
Des Moines at Sioux Falls
Youngstown at Muskegon
Omaha at Sioux City
GAME THURSDAY
Chicago at Green Bay
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago
Madison at Youngstown
Muskegon at Cedar Rapids
Tri-City at Des Moines
Omaha at Lincoln
Team USA at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Des Moines
Muskegon at Cedar Rapids
Sioux City at Fargo
Team USA at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 5
Sioux City at Fargo
Madison at Youngstown
Lincoln at Omaha
