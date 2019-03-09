NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Tampa Bay;69;52;13;4;108;266;181
Boston;68;42;17;9;93;205;169
Toronto;68;42;21;5;89;244;193
Montreal;69;36;26;7;79;208;207
Florida;68;29;27;12;70;218;233
Buffalo;68;30;29;9;69;194;219
Detroit;68;24;34;10;58;187;232
Ottawa;69;23;40;6;52;203;258
Metropolitan Division
Washington;68;40;21;7;87;234;211
N.Y. Islanders;68;39;22;7;85;198;168
Carolina;68;37;24;7;81;205;191
Pittsburgh;68;36;23;9;81;233;208
Columbus;68;38;27;3;79;209;202
Philadelphia;68;33;27;8;74;209;226
N.Y. Rangers;68;28;28;12;68;196;224
New Jersey;69;25;35;9;59;191;232
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;67;40;23;4;84;232;199
Nashville;70;39;26;5;83;210;189
St. Louis;68;36;25;7;79;198;188
Dallas;68;35;28;5;75;172;172
Minnesota;69;33;28;8;74;191;202
Colorado;69;30;27;12;72;223;215
Chicago;68;29;30;9;67;227;255
Pacific Division
San Jose;68;41;19;8;90;246;210
Calgary;68;41;20;7;89;235;196
Vegas;68;37;26;5;79;203;188
Arizona;68;34;29;5;73;183;188
Edmonton;68;30;31;7;67;192;221
Vancouver;68;28;31;9;65;185;211
Anaheim;69;27;33;9;63;159;211
Los Angeles;68;24;36;8;56;161;218
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Colorado 3, Buffalo 0
San Jose 3, St. Louis 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 2
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Toronto 3, Edmonton 2
Boston 3, Ottawa 2
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2
Columbus 4, Pittsburgh 1
Chicago 2, Dallas 1
Carolina 5, Nashville 3
Arizona 4, Los Angeles 2
Vegas at Vancouver, late
GAMES TODAY
Detroit at Florida, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Columbus vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 8 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;35;13;3;1;74;199;140
Chicago;30;19;1;0;61;194;171
Ced. Rapids;28;18;2;2;60;151;134
Youngstown;26;18;1;4;57;166;173
Team USA;24;17;2;4;54;202;178
Dubuque;23;20;3;4;53;155;164
Central Ill.;22;27;2;1;47;153;186
Green Bay;15;25;6;3;39;140;185
Madison;12;32;4;2;30;107;197
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;38;10;2;1;79;187;115
Sioux Falls;32;13;4;1;69;191;163
Waterloo;32;14;4;1;69;190;140
Des Moines;29;18;1;4;63;167;143
Fargo;27;20;2;2;58;149;142
Omaha;22;21;4;4;52;130;161
Sioux City;22;21;5;2;51;149;161
Lincoln;11;34;3;3;28;131;208
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Sioux Falls 3, OT
Youngstown 5, Green Bay 3
Team USA 5, Chicago 4, OT
Des Moines 3, Dubuque 2
Omaha 3, Fargo 2
Team USA 9, Lincoln 3
Madison 6, Cedar Rapids 3
Tri-City 5, Sioux City 1
Central Illinois 4, Muskegon 0
GAME TODAY
Green Bay at Youngstown
GAMES FRIDAY
Green Bay at Team USA
Des Moines at Muskegon
Team USA at Cedar Rapids
Youngstown at Chicago
Madison at Dubuque
Lincoln at Tri-City
Sioux Falls at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Muskegon
Green Bay at Team USA
Team USA at Cedar Rapids
Dubuque at Chicago
Youngstown at Madison
Omaha at Tri-City
Sioux City at Central Illinois
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.