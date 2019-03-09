Try 3 months for $3
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Tampa Bay;69;52;13;4;108;266;181

Boston;68;42;17;9;93;205;169

Toronto;68;42;21;5;89;244;193

Montreal;69;36;26;7;79;208;207

Florida;68;29;27;12;70;218;233

Buffalo;68;30;29;9;69;194;219

Detroit;68;24;34;10;58;187;232

Ottawa;69;23;40;6;52;203;258

Metropolitan Division

Washington;68;40;21;7;87;234;211

N.Y. Islanders;68;39;22;7;85;198;168

Carolina;68;37;24;7;81;205;191

Pittsburgh;68;36;23;9;81;233;208

Columbus;68;38;27;3;79;209;202

Philadelphia;68;33;27;8;74;209;226

N.Y. Rangers;68;28;28;12;68;196;224

New Jersey;69;25;35;9;59;191;232

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;67;40;23;4;84;232;199

Nashville;70;39;26;5;83;210;189

St. Louis;68;36;25;7;79;198;188

Dallas;68;35;28;5;75;172;172

Minnesota;69;33;28;8;74;191;202

Colorado;69;30;27;12;72;223;215

Chicago;68;29;30;9;67;227;255

Pacific Division

San Jose;68;41;19;8;90;246;210

Calgary;68;41;20;7;89;235;196

Vegas;68;37;26;5;79;203;188

Arizona;68;34;29;5;73;183;188

Edmonton;68;30;31;7;67;192;221

Vancouver;68;28;31;9;65;185;211

Anaheim;69;27;33;9;63;159;211

Los Angeles;68;24;36;8;56;161;218

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Colorado 3, Buffalo 0

San Jose 3, St. Louis 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Toronto 3, Edmonton 2

Boston 3, Ottawa 2

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

Columbus 4, Pittsburgh 1

Chicago 2, Dallas 1

Carolina 5, Nashville 3

Arizona 4, Los Angeles 2

Vegas at Vancouver, late

GAMES TODAY

Detroit at Florida, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Columbus vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 8 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;35;13;3;1;74;199;140

Chicago;30;19;1;0;61;194;171

Ced. Rapids;28;18;2;2;60;151;134

Youngstown;26;18;1;4;57;166;173

Team USA;24;17;2;4;54;202;178

Dubuque;23;20;3;4;53;155;164

Central Ill.;22;27;2;1;47;153;186

Green Bay;15;25;6;3;39;140;185

Madison;12;32;4;2;30;107;197

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;38;10;2;1;79;187;115

Sioux Falls;32;13;4;1;69;191;163

Waterloo;32;14;4;1;69;190;140

Des Moines;29;18;1;4;63;167;143

Fargo;27;20;2;2;58;149;142

Omaha;22;21;4;4;52;130;161

Sioux City;22;21;5;2;51;149;161

Lincoln;11;34;3;3;28;131;208

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Sioux Falls 3, OT

Youngstown 5, Green Bay 3

Team USA 5, Chicago 4, OT

Des Moines 3, Dubuque 2

Omaha 3, Fargo 2

Team USA 9, Lincoln 3

Madison 6, Cedar Rapids 3

Tri-City 5, Sioux City 1

Central Illinois 4, Muskegon 0

GAME TODAY

Green Bay at Youngstown

GAMES FRIDAY

Green Bay at Team USA

Des Moines at Muskegon

Team USA at Cedar Rapids

Youngstown at Chicago

Madison at Dubuque

Lincoln at Tri-City

Sioux Falls at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Muskegon

Green Bay at Team USA

Team USA at Cedar Rapids

Dubuque at Chicago

Youngstown at Madison

Omaha at Tri-City

Sioux City at Central Illinois

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments