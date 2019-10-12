clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;5;4;0;1;9;21;13

Boston;5;4;1;0;8;12;8

Toronto;6;3;2;1;7;24;22

Detroit;5;3;2;0;6;16;16

Montreal;5;2;1;2;6;21;21

Tampa Bay;5;2;2;1;5;20;17

Florida;5;1;2;2;4;13;20

Ottawa;4;1;3;0;2;12;17

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;6;5;1;0;10;24;16

Washington;6;3;1;2;8;19;17

Pittsburgh;5;3;2;0;6;18;14

Philadelphia;2;2;0;0;4;8;3

N.Y. Rangers;3;2;1;0;4;11;9

N.Y. Islanders;5;2;3;0;4;12;15

Columbus;5;2;3;0;4;11;18

New Jersey;5;0;3;2;2;9;23

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;6;4;2;0;8;22;19

St. Louis;5;3;1;1;7;17;17

Colorado;3;3;0;0;6;13;7

Nashville;5;3;2;0;6;23;21

Dallas;6;1;4;1;3;13;19

Chicago;3;0;2;1;1;9;12

Minnesota;4;0;4;0;0;10;21

Pacific Division

Edmonton;5;5;0;0;10;22;13

Anaheim;5;4;1;0;8;11;6

Calgary;4;2;1;1;5;12;11

Los Angeles;4;2;2;0;4;18;21

Vegas;4;2;2;0;4;13;10

Vancouver;3;1;2;0;2;10;8

Arizona;3;1;2;0;2;5;4

San Jose;5;1;4;0;2;10;21

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 2

Los Angeles 7, Nashville 4

Toronto 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 2, SO

Columbus 3, Carolina 2

Boston 3, New Jersey 0

Winnipeg 3, Chicago 2, OT

Montreal 6, St. Louis 3

Washington 4, Dallas 1

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4

Arizona at Colorado, late

Calgary at Vegas, late

Philadelphia at Vancouver, late

GAMES TODAY

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, noon

Anaheim at Boston, noon

Minnesota at Ottawa, noon

Florida at New Jersey, noon

Dallas at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;5;0;0;0;10;13;7

Lincoln;4;1;0;0;8;23;14

Fargo;2;1;1;0;5;10;12

Omaha;2;3;1;0;5;14;19

Des Moines;2;3;0;0;4;18;17

Sioux City;2;2;0;0;4;10;12

Sioux Falls;1;3;0;0;2;17;21

Tri-City;0;2;1;1;2;7;13

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Ced. Rapids;4;1;0;0;8;26;12

Youngstown;3;1;1;0;7;19;18

Dubuque;3;0;0;0;6;11;6

Chicago;3;1;0;0;6;13;10

Green Bay;3;3;0;0;6;17;17

Team USA;2;4;0;0;4;19;30

Muskegon;2;4;0;0;4;22;20

Madison;1;5;0;0;2;18;27

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 1, Tri-City 0

Muskegon 7, Team USA 4

Green Bay 4, Des Moines 3

Sioux City 6, Madison 4

Lincoln 6, Omaha 1

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Youngstown

Dubuque at Tri-City

GAME MONDAY

Chicago at Youngstown

GAMES THURSDAY

Lincoln at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Fargo

GAMES FRIDAY

Green Bay at Team USA

Omaha at Cedar Rapids

Muskegon at Chicago

Tri-City at Sioux City

Dubuque at Des Moines

Youngstown at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Muskegon

Madison at Team USA

Team USA at Chicago

Dubuque at Sioux City

Youngstown at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Omaha

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

GAMES SUNDAY

Madison at Team USA

Cedar Rapids at Tri-City

