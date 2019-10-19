NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;8;6;1;1;13;30;18
Boston;8;5;1;2;12;22;18
Toronto;9;5;3;1;11;35;31
Montreal;8;4;2;2;10;31;26
Tampa Bay;8;4;3;1;9;29;27
Florida;8;3;2;3;9;26;31
Detroit;8;3;5;0;6;19;28
Ottawa;7;1;5;1;3;16;27
Metropolitan Division
Carolina;9;6;3;0;12;30;25
Pittsburgh;9;6;3;0;12;32;23
Washington;9;5;2;2;12;31;28
N.Y. Islanders;8;5;3;0;10;21;20
Columbus;8;3;3;2;8;18;26
New Jersey;8;2;4;2;6;19;31
Philadelphia;6;2;3;1;5;15;19
N.Y. Rangers;5;2;3;0;4;15;19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;8;7;0;1;15;35;21
Nashville;8;4;3;1;9;32;31
St. Louis;8;3;2;3;9;24;29
Winnipeg;9;4;5;0;8;27;33
Chicago;5;2;2;1;5;15;15
Dallas;10;2;7;1;5;21;31
Minnesota;7;1;6;0;2;14;29
Pacific Division
Edmonton;8;7;1;0;14;31;20
Anaheim;8;6;2;0;12;22;14
Vegas;9;6;3;0;12;32;21
Arizona;7;4;2;1;9;21;13
Calgary;8;4;3;1;9;23;22
Vancouver;7;4;3;0;8;22;15
San Jose;7;3;4;0;6;18;24
Los Angeles;7;2;5;0;4;20;31
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
New Jersey 1, Vancouver 0
Montreal 5, St. Louis 2
Vegas 3, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 2, OT
Colorado 6, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 4, Boston 3, OT
Arizona 5, Ottawa 2
Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1
Florida 3, Nashville 2, SO
Calgary at Los Angeles, late
Buffalo at San Jose, late
GAMES TODAY
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, noon
Montreal at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;6;0;0;0;12;22;8
Lincoln;5;2;0;1;11;33;25
Fargo;3;1;1;0;7;14;15
Des Moines;3;4;0;1;7;27;34
Omaha;3;4;1;0;7;21;27
Sioux City;3;3;0;0;6;18;15
Sioux Falls;2;4;1;0;5;22;29
Tri-City;1;5;1;1;4;14;26
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Dubuque;6;0;0;0;12;20;11
Chicago;5;2;1;0;11;35;25
Ced. Rapids;5;2;0;0;10;33;19
Youngstown;4;3;2;0;10;32;40
Muskegon;4;4;0;0;8;30;25
Green Bay;4;4;0;0;8;25;25
Team USA;4;5;0;0;8;35;41
Madison;1;6;0;0;2;19;34
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 9, Des Moines 1
Muskegon 3, Green Bay 2
Team USA 6, Madison 1
Team USA 5, Chicago 4, OT
Dubuque 1, Sioux City 0
Youngstown 4, Lincoln 3, SO
Omaha 6, Cedar Rapids 5
Sioux Falls 2, Tri-City 1
GAMES TODAY
Madison at Team USA
Cedar Rapids at Tri-City
GAMES FRIDAY
Green Bay at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Cedar Rapids at Madison
Lincoln at Sioux City
Chicago at Fargo
Tri-City at Omaha
Muskegon at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Team USA
Green Bay at Cedar Rapids
Lincoln at Sioux City
Chicago at Fargo
Tri-City at Omaha
Muskegon at Sioux Falls
GAME SUNDAY
Green Bay at Madison
