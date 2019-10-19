clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;8;6;1;1;13;30;18

Boston;8;5;1;2;12;22;18

Toronto;9;5;3;1;11;35;31

Montreal;8;4;2;2;10;31;26

Tampa Bay;8;4;3;1;9;29;27

Florida;8;3;2;3;9;26;31

Detroit;8;3;5;0;6;19;28

Ottawa;7;1;5;1;3;16;27

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;9;6;3;0;12;30;25

Pittsburgh;9;6;3;0;12;32;23

Washington;9;5;2;2;12;31;28

N.Y. Islanders;8;5;3;0;10;21;20

Columbus;8;3;3;2;8;18;26

New Jersey;8;2;4;2;6;19;31

Philadelphia;6;2;3;1;5;15;19

N.Y. Rangers;5;2;3;0;4;15;19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;8;7;0;1;15;35;21

Nashville;8;4;3;1;9;32;31

St. Louis;8;3;2;3;9;24;29

Winnipeg;9;4;5;0;8;27;33

Chicago;5;2;2;1;5;15;15

Dallas;10;2;7;1;5;21;31

Minnesota;7;1;6;0;2;14;29

Pacific Division

Edmonton;8;7;1;0;14;31;20

Anaheim;8;6;2;0;12;22;14

Vegas;9;6;3;0;12;32;21

Arizona;7;4;2;1;9;21;13

Calgary;8;4;3;1;9;23;22

Vancouver;7;4;3;0;8;22;15

San Jose;7;3;4;0;6;18;24

Los Angeles;7;2;5;0;4;20;31

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

New Jersey 1, Vancouver 0

Montreal 5, St. Louis 2

Vegas 3, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 2, OT

Colorado 6, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 4, Boston 3, OT

Arizona 5, Ottawa 2

Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1

Florida 3, Nashville 2, SO

Calgary at Los Angeles, late

Buffalo at San Jose, late

GAMES TODAY

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, noon

Montreal at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;6;0;0;0;12;22;8

Lincoln;5;2;0;1;11;33;25

Fargo;3;1;1;0;7;14;15

Des Moines;3;4;0;1;7;27;34

Omaha;3;4;1;0;7;21;27

Sioux City;3;3;0;0;6;18;15

Sioux Falls;2;4;1;0;5;22;29

Tri-City;1;5;1;1;4;14;26

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Dubuque;6;0;0;0;12;20;11

Chicago;5;2;1;0;11;35;25

Ced. Rapids;5;2;0;0;10;33;19

Youngstown;4;3;2;0;10;32;40

Muskegon;4;4;0;0;8;30;25

Green Bay;4;4;0;0;8;25;25

Team USA;4;5;0;0;8;35;41

Madison;1;6;0;0;2;19;34

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 9, Des Moines 1

Muskegon 3, Green Bay 2

Team USA 6, Madison 1

Team USA 5, Chicago 4, OT

Dubuque 1, Sioux City 0

Youngstown 4, Lincoln 3, SO

Omaha 6, Cedar Rapids 5

Sioux Falls 2, Tri-City 1

GAMES TODAY

Madison at Team USA

Cedar Rapids at Tri-City

GAMES FRIDAY

Green Bay at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Cedar Rapids at Madison

Lincoln at Sioux City

Chicago at Fargo

Tri-City at Omaha

Muskegon at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Team USA

Green Bay at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Sioux City

Chicago at Fargo

Tri-City at Omaha

Muskegon at Sioux Falls

GAME SUNDAY

Green Bay at Madison

