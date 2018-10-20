Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;9;6;3;0;12;34;30

Montreal;7;4;1;2;10;24;19

Tampa Bay;6;4;1;1;9;22;15

Ottawa;7;4;2;1;9;28;25

Boston;7;4;2;1;9;26;21

Buffalo;8;4;4;0;8;18;23

Florida;6;1;2;3;5;21;25

Detroit;8;1;5;2;4;19;36

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;8;4;3;1;9;26;25

New Jersey;6;4;2;0;8;22;14

Pittsburgh;6;3;1;2;8;20;20

Columbus;7;4;3;0;8;23;26

Washington;7;3;2;2;8;29;28

Philadelphia;8;4;4;0;8;30;33

N.Y. Islanders;6;3;3;0;6;19;16

N.Y. Rangers;7;2;4;1;5;18;24

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;7;6;1;0;12;24;15

Colorado;8;5;1;2;12;29;19

Winnipeg;8;5;2;1;11;24;20

Chicago;7;4;1;2;10;27;26

Minnesota;8;4;2;2;10;22;24

Dallas;7;3;4;0;6;19;21

St. Louis;7;2;3;2;6;21;24

Pacific Division

Anaheim;7;5;1;1;11;21;15

Calgary;7;4;3;0;8;26;23

Vancouver;7;4;3;0;8;23;23

San Jose;7;3;3;1;7;22;20

Edmonton;5;3;2;0;6;13;16

Vegas;7;3;4;0;6;15;20

Los Angeles;8;2;5;1;5;15;28

Arizona;7;2;5;0;4;11;17

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Colorado 3, Carolina 1

Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 5, Los Angeles 1

Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3

St. Louis 4, Toronto 1

Chicago 4, Columbus 1

Ottawa 4, Montreal 3, OT

Detroit 4, Florida 3, OT

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

Nashville at Edmonton, late

Boston at Vancouver, late

Anaheim at Vegas, late

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, late

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;7;0;0;0;14;31;14

Central Ill.;5;2;1;0;11;32;30

Dubuque;4;1;1;1;10;28;19

Ced. Rapids;4;2;1;0;9;20;18

Team USA;3;2;0;1;7;16;19

Chicago;3;4;1;0;7;28;37

Green Bay;3;5;0;0;6;26;32

Madison;1;6;0;1;3;13;27

Youngstown;1;6;0;1;3;18;30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;6;1;0;0;12;26;13

Waterloo;4;0;3;1;12;32;26

Sioux Falls;5;1;0;1;11;28;26

Des Moines;5;3;0;0;10;29;26

Sioux City;4;3;0;0;8;28;25

Lincoln;3;4;1;0;7;25;27

Fargo;3;4;0;1;7;26;28

Omaha;2;4;0;0;4;14;24

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Sioux City 2

Cedar Rapids 3, Youngstown 1

Chicago 5, Green Bay 3

Sioux Falls 2, Madison 1

Tri-City 6, Des Moines 2

Central Illinois 3, Team USA 1

GAMES SUNDAY

Dubuque at Green Bay

Omaha at Tri-City

GAME TUESDAY

Des Moines at Tri-City

GAMES FRIDAY

Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Team USA

Dubuque at Youngstown

Green Bay at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Lincoln

Central Illinois at Madison

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

Tri-City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Team USA

Team USA at Muskegon

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Chicago at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Lincoln

Des Moines at Omaha

Green Bay at Central Illinois

GAME SUNDAY

Dubuque at Team USA

