NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;3;2;0;1;5;14;10

Buffalo;2;2;0;0;4;10;3

Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;9;9

Boston;1;1;0;0;2;2;1

Florida;2;1;1;0;2;6;8

Tampa Bay;2;1;1;0;2;8;6

Detroit;1;1;0;0;2;5;3

Ottawa;2;0;2;0;0;4;9

Metropolitan Division

Washington;3;2;0;1;5;7;6

Carolina;2;2;0;0;4;7;5

N.Y. Rangers;2;2;0;0;4;10;5

Philadelphia;1;1;0;0;2;4;3

Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;5

New Jersey;2;0;1;1;1;6;12

N.Y. Islanders;1;0;1;0;0;1;2

Columbus;2;0;2;0;0;3;11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;2;1;0;1;3;5;5

Colorado;1;1;0;0;2;5;3

Nashville;2;1;1;0;2;8;7

Winnipeg;2;1;1;0;2;9;10

Dallas;2;1;1;0;0;4;4

Chicago;1;0;1;0;0;3;4

Minnesota;1;0;1;0;0;2;5

Pacific Division

Vegas;2;2;0;0;4;9;2

Edmonton;1;1;0;0;2;3;2

Anaheim;1;1;0;0;2;2;1

Los Angeles;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Arizona;1;0;1;0;0;1;2

Calgary;1;0;1;0;0;3;5

Vancouver;1;0;1;0;0;2;3

San Jose;2;0;2;0;0;2;9

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 3

Montreal 6, Toronto 5, SO

Pittsburgh 7, Columbus 2

Buffalo 7, New Jersey 2

Carolina 3, Washington 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1

St. Louis 3, Dallas 2

Detroit 5, Nashville 3

Minnesota at Colorado, late

Boston at Arizona, late

San Jose at Anaheim, late

Vancouver at Calgary, late

Los Angeles at Edmonton, late

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;3;0;0;0;6;8;4

Omaha;2;1;1;0;5;10;10

Sioux Falls;1;2;0;0;4;12;13

Lincoln;2;1;0;0;4;10;9

Fargo;1;1;1;0;3;6;9

Tri-City;0;1;1;1;2;6;11

Des Moines;1;2;0;0;2;9;11

Sioux City;1;2;0;0;2;4;8

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Cedar Rapids;4;0;0;0;8;23;8

Youngstown;3;1;1;0;7;19;18

Chicago;3;0;0;0;6;10;5

Dubuque;2;0;0;0;4;8;4

Team USA;2;2;0;0;4;14;15

Green Bay;1;3;0;0;2;8;11

Madison;1;2;0;0;2;10;13

Muskegon;0;4;0;0;0;7;15

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Youngstown 3, Muskegon 2

Des Moines 6, Fargo 1

Cedar Rapids 5, Team USA 1

Chicago 3, Green Bay 1

Dubuque 3, Madison 2

Sioux City 2, Omaha 1, OT

Lincoln 6, Sioux Falls 4

GAME THURSDAY

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Team USA

Chicago at Green Bay

Des Moines at Madison

Omaha at Fargo

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Muskegon

Des Moines at Green Bay

Madison at Sioux City

Lincoln at Omaha

GAMES SUNDAY

Chicago at Youngstown

Dubuque at Tri-City

