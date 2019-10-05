NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;3;2;0;1;5;14;10
Buffalo;2;2;0;0;4;10;3
Montreal;2;1;0;1;3;9;9
Boston;1;1;0;0;2;2;1
Florida;2;1;1;0;2;6;8
Tampa Bay;2;1;1;0;2;8;6
Detroit;1;1;0;0;2;5;3
Ottawa;2;0;2;0;0;4;9
Metropolitan Division
Washington;3;2;0;1;5;7;6
Carolina;2;2;0;0;4;7;5
N.Y. Rangers;2;2;0;0;4;10;5
Philadelphia;1;1;0;0;2;4;3
Pittsburgh;2;1;1;0;2;8;5
New Jersey;2;0;1;1;1;6;12
N.Y. Islanders;1;0;1;0;0;1;2
Columbus;2;0;2;0;0;3;11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;2;1;0;1;3;5;5
Colorado;1;1;0;0;2;5;3
Nashville;2;1;1;0;2;8;7
Winnipeg;2;1;1;0;2;9;10
Dallas;2;1;1;0;0;4;4
Chicago;1;0;1;0;0;3;4
Minnesota;1;0;1;0;0;2;5
Pacific Division
Vegas;2;2;0;0;4;9;2
Edmonton;1;1;0;0;2;3;2
Anaheim;1;1;0;0;2;2;1
Los Angeles;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Arizona;1;0;1;0;0;1;2
Calgary;1;0;1;0;0;3;5
Vancouver;1;0;1;0;0;2;3
San Jose;2;0;2;0;0;2;9
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 3
Montreal 6, Toronto 5, SO
Pittsburgh 7, Columbus 2
Buffalo 7, New Jersey 2
Carolina 3, Washington 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1
St. Louis 3, Dallas 2
Detroit 5, Nashville 3
Minnesota at Colorado, late
Boston at Arizona, late
San Jose at Anaheim, late
Vancouver at Calgary, late
Los Angeles at Edmonton, late
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 6 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;3;0;0;0;6;8;4
Omaha;2;1;1;0;5;10;10
Sioux Falls;1;2;0;0;4;12;13
Lincoln;2;1;0;0;4;10;9
Fargo;1;1;1;0;3;6;9
Tri-City;0;1;1;1;2;6;11
Des Moines;1;2;0;0;2;9;11
Sioux City;1;2;0;0;2;4;8
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Cedar Rapids;4;0;0;0;8;23;8
Youngstown;3;1;1;0;7;19;18
Chicago;3;0;0;0;6;10;5
Dubuque;2;0;0;0;4;8;4
Team USA;2;2;0;0;4;14;15
Green Bay;1;3;0;0;2;8;11
Madison;1;2;0;0;2;10;13
Muskegon;0;4;0;0;0;7;15
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Youngstown 3, Muskegon 2
Des Moines 6, Fargo 1
Cedar Rapids 5, Team USA 1
Chicago 3, Green Bay 1
Dubuque 3, Madison 2
Sioux City 2, Omaha 1, OT
Lincoln 6, Sioux Falls 4
GAME THURSDAY
Sioux Falls at Tri-City
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Team USA
Chicago at Green Bay
Des Moines at Madison
Omaha at Fargo
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Muskegon
Des Moines at Green Bay
Madison at Sioux City
Lincoln at Omaha
GAMES SUNDAY
Chicago at Youngstown
Dubuque at Tri-City
