NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;6;5;1;0;10;29;22

Boston;5;4;1;0;8;22;13

Montreal;4;2;1;1;5;11;10

Ottawa;5;2;2;1;5;20;21

Tampa Bay;3;2;1;0;4;11;7

Buffalo;4;2;2;0;4;8;13

Detroit;5;0;3;2;2;11;23

Florida;3;0;2;1;1;7;10

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;5;4;0;1;9;22;15

Columbus;5;3;2;0;6;16;19

Pittsburgh;4;2;1;1;5;15;17

Washington;5;2;2;1;5;20;19

New Jersey;2;2;0;0;4;11;2

N.Y. Islanders;4;2;2;0;4;11;10

Philadelphia;5;2;3;0;4;16;20

N.Y. Rangers;5;1;4;0;2;12;18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;5;4;1;0;8;15;10

Dallas;4;3;1;0;6;17;11

Colorado;4;3;1;0;6;17;9

Chicago;4;2;0;2;6;18;18

Winnipeg;4;2;2;0;4;8;10

Minnesota;4;1;1;2;4;10;14

St. Louis;3;1;1;1;3;10;13

Pacific Division

Anaheim;5;3;1;1;7;14;12

Vancouver;5;3;2;0;6;19;17

Los Angeles;5;2;2;1;5;11;12

San Jose;5;2;2;1;5;15;16

Calgary;4;2;2;0;4;15;14

Vegas;6;2;4;0;4;11;19

Edmonton;3;1;2;0;2;5;10

Arizona;3;1;2;0;2;3;6

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Vegas 1, Philadelphia 0

Edmonton 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 5, Los Angeles 1

Boston 8, Detroit 2

Carolina 5, Minnesota 4, OT

Toronto 4, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 8, Columbus 2

Vancouver 3, Florida 2

Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 3, SO

Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Dallas 5, Anaheim 3

St. Louis at Chicago, late

Buffalo at Arizona, late

Calgary at Colorado, late

GAMES TODAY

San Jose at New Jersey, noon

Anaheim at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Los Angeles at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;5;0;0;0;10;21;7

Ced. Rapids;3;1;1;0;7;15;12

Team USA;3;0;0;1;7;12;9

Central Ill.;3;2;1;0;7;22;26

Green Bay;3;4;0;0;6;23;27

Dubuque;3;1;1;0;5;20;13

Chicago;2;3;1;0;5;20;29

Madison;1;4;0;1;3;11;21

Youngstown;0;3;0;1;1;7;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;4;0;0;0;8;15;6

Des Moines;4;2;0;0;8;23;18

Waterloo;2;0;2;1;7;18;15

Sioux Falls;3;1;0;1;7;20;20

Sioux City;3;1;0;0;6;17;13

Lincoln;2;3;1;0;5;20;23

Omaha;2;4;0;0;4;14;24

Fargo;2;3;0;1;5;18;19

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Green Bay 5, Waterloo 4, OT

Muskegon 6, Chicago 0

Sioux City 6, Cedar Rapids 3

Des Moines 3, Lincoln 2

Central Illinois 3, Madison 2, SO

Dubuque 7, Omaha 2

Sioux Falls 4, Fargo 3, SO

GAME TODAY

Youngstown at Muskegon

GAME TUESDAY

Lincoln at Tri-City

GAME WEDNESDAY

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

GAMES THURSDAY

Youngstown at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Fargo

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Sioux Falls

Muskegon at Chicago

Tri-City at Des Moines

Youngstown at Dubuque

Sioux City at Fargo

Madison at Lincoln

Team USA at Central Illinois

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Green Bay

Madison at Sioux Falls

Des Moines at Tri-City

Team USA at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY, OCT. 21

Dubuque at Green Bay

Omaha at Tri-City

