Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;33;25;7;1;51;134;92

Toronto;33;21;10;2;44;117;93

Buffalo;33;19;9;5;43;101;96

Montreal;33;17;11;5;39;108;107

Boston;32;17;11;4;38;88;84

Detroit;34;14;15;5;33;98;115

Ottawa;34;14;16;4;32;112;132

Florida;31;12;13;6;30;101;113

Metropolitan Division

Washington;32;20;9;3;43;122;100

Columbus;32;17;12;3;37;107;105

Pittsburgh;32;15;11;6;36;110;104

N.Y. Islanders;31;15;12;4;34;89;91

N.Y. Rangers;31;14;13;4;32;91;102

Carolina;31;13;13;5;31;81;93

New Jersey;31;11;13;7;29;94;111

Philadelphia;30;12;14;4;28;92;111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;33;22;10;1;45;104;82

Winnipeg;32;21;9;2;44;116;90

Colorado;32;17;9;6;40;115;98

Minnesota;32;17;13;2;36;101;91

Dallas;32;16;13;3;35;88;87

St. Louis;30;12;14;4;28;86;100

Chicago;34;10;18;6;26;96;128

Pacific Division

Calgary;33;21;10;2;44;115;91

Anaheim;34;18;11;5;41;89;98

Edmonton;33;18;12;3;39;96;97

San Jose;33;17;11;5;39;105;100

Vegas;34;18;14;2;38;103;98

Vancouver;34;14;16;4;32;101;115

Arizona;31;14;15;2;30;81;86

Los Angeles;34;11;20;3;25;75;106

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Calgary 2, Minnesota 1

Anaheim 2, Columbus 1, OT

Montreal 5, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 3, SO

Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Pittsburgh 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Florida 4, Toronto 3, OT

Nashville 2, New Jersey 1, SO

Dallas at Colorado, late

Philadelphia at Vancouver, late

GAMES TODAY

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 11:30 a.m.

Arizona at Carolina, noon

Calgary at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Vegas at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.

USHL standingss

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;20;4;1;0;41;117;60

Chicago;14;9;1;0;29;86;83

Dubuque;11;9;3;3;28;90;91

Ced. Rapids;12;11;2;1;27;80;80

Central Ill.;12;13;2;0;26;90;96

Green Bay;10;12;2;1;23;75;93

Youngstown;10;10;0;3;23;74;88

Team USA;8;9;1;2;19;72;79

Madison;6;14;1;2;15;42;80

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;18;6;1;0;37;81;57

Waterloo;16;6;3;1;36;103;80

Des Moines;16;8;1;2;35;95;81

Sioux City;14;7;3;0;31;82;68

Fargo;14;8;1;2;31;81;76

Sioux Falls;13;7;2;1;29;82;81

Omaha;8;14;0;2;18;57;89

Lincoln;7;14;3;1;18;67;92

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Madison 3

Chicago 7, Youngstown 2

Dubuque 2, Sioux City 1

Cedar Rapids 5, Central Illinois 2

Fargo 5, Tri-City 0

Des Moines 3, Lincoln 0

Omaha 1, Muskegon 0, OT

Sioux Falls 6, Green Bay 1

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Youngstown

Tri-City at Fargo

GAME TUESDAY

Sioux Falls at Des Moines

GAME WEDNESDAY

Muskegon at Team USA

GAMES THURSDAY, DEC. 27

Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Green Bay

Des Moines at Omaha

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux City 4, Kansas City 1

JV: Kansas City 4, Sioux City 2

Ames 9, Dubuque 2

JV: Dubuque 5, Ames 2

Omaha 5, Des Moines Capitals 2

JV: Omaha 8, D.M. Capitals 3

Lincoln 5, Mason City 4, OT

JV: Lincoln 6, Mason City 1

Quad City 4, Fremont 2

JV: Fremont 7, Quad City 3

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments