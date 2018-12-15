NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;33;25;7;1;51;134;92
Toronto;33;21;10;2;44;117;93
Buffalo;33;19;9;5;43;101;96
Montreal;33;17;11;5;39;108;107
Boston;32;17;11;4;38;88;84
Detroit;34;14;15;5;33;98;115
Ottawa;34;14;16;4;32;112;132
Florida;31;12;13;6;30;101;113
Metropolitan Division
Washington;32;20;9;3;43;122;100
Columbus;32;17;12;3;37;107;105
Pittsburgh;32;15;11;6;36;110;104
N.Y. Islanders;31;15;12;4;34;89;91
N.Y. Rangers;31;14;13;4;32;91;102
Carolina;31;13;13;5;31;81;93
New Jersey;31;11;13;7;29;94;111
Philadelphia;30;12;14;4;28;92;111
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;33;22;10;1;45;104;82
Winnipeg;32;21;9;2;44;116;90
Colorado;32;17;9;6;40;115;98
Minnesota;32;17;13;2;36;101;91
Dallas;32;16;13;3;35;88;87
St. Louis;30;12;14;4;28;86;100
Chicago;34;10;18;6;26;96;128
Pacific Division
Calgary;33;21;10;2;44;115;91
Anaheim;34;18;11;5;41;89;98
Edmonton;33;18;12;3;39;96;97
San Jose;33;17;11;5;39;105;100
Vegas;34;18;14;2;38;103;98
Vancouver;34;14;16;4;32;101;115
Arizona;31;14;15;2;30;81;86
Los Angeles;34;11;20;3;25;75;106
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Calgary 2, Minnesota 1
Anaheim 2, Columbus 1, OT
Montreal 5, Ottawa 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 3, SO
Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO
Pittsburgh 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Florida 4, Toronto 3, OT
Nashville 2, New Jersey 1, SO
Dallas at Colorado, late
Philadelphia at Vancouver, late
GAMES TODAY
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 11:30 a.m.
Arizona at Carolina, noon
Calgary at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Vegas at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.
USHL standingss
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;20;4;1;0;41;117;60
Chicago;14;9;1;0;29;86;83
Dubuque;11;9;3;3;28;90;91
Ced. Rapids;12;11;2;1;27;80;80
Central Ill.;12;13;2;0;26;90;96
Green Bay;10;12;2;1;23;75;93
Youngstown;10;10;0;3;23;74;88
Team USA;8;9;1;2;19;72;79
Madison;6;14;1;2;15;42;80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;18;6;1;0;37;81;57
Waterloo;16;6;3;1;36;103;80
Des Moines;16;8;1;2;35;95;81
Sioux City;14;7;3;0;31;82;68
Fargo;14;8;1;2;31;81;76
Sioux Falls;13;7;2;1;29;82;81
Omaha;8;14;0;2;18;57;89
Lincoln;7;14;3;1;18;67;92
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 5, Madison 3
Chicago 7, Youngstown 2
Dubuque 2, Sioux City 1
Cedar Rapids 5, Central Illinois 2
Fargo 5, Tri-City 0
Des Moines 3, Lincoln 0
Omaha 1, Muskegon 0, OT
Sioux Falls 6, Green Bay 1
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Youngstown
Tri-City at Fargo
GAME TUESDAY
Sioux Falls at Des Moines
GAME WEDNESDAY
Muskegon at Team USA
GAMES THURSDAY, DEC. 27
Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Green Bay
Des Moines at Omaha
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Sioux City 4, Kansas City 1
JV: Kansas City 4, Sioux City 2
Ames 9, Dubuque 2
JV: Dubuque 5, Ames 2
Omaha 5, Des Moines Capitals 2
JV: Omaha 8, D.M. Capitals 3
Lincoln 5, Mason City 4, OT
JV: Lincoln 6, Mason City 1
Quad City 4, Fremont 2
JV: Fremont 7, Quad City 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.