NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;52;39;11;2;80;205;146
Toronto;51;31;17;3;65;179;145
Montreal;52;28;18;6;62;156;152
Boston;51;27;17;7;61;148;135
Buffalo;51;25;20;6;56;148;156
Florida;50;21;21;8;50;156;175
Detroit;53;21;25;7;49;150;174
Ottawa;52;19;28;5;43;159;194
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;51;30;15;6;66;151;125
Washington;51;28;17;6;62;175;165
Pittsburgh;52;28;18;6;62;183;160
Columbus;51;28;20;3;59;163;159
Carolina;51;25;20;6;56;145;151
Philadelphia;52;23;23;6;52;151;176
N.Y. Rangers;51;22;22;7;51;145;171
New Jersey;51;20;24;7;47;152;173
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;52;34;16;2;70;185;146
Nashville;54;31;19;4;66;166;139
Dallas;52;27;21;4;58;133;130
Minnesota;52;26;22;4;56;146;149
Colorado;50;22;20;8;52;169;162
St. Louis;50;23;22;5;51;143;151
Chicago;53;20;24;9;49;167;196
Pacific Division
Calgary;52;33;14;5;71;193;149
San Jose;52;29;16;7;65;187;167
Vegas;54;29;21;4;62;160;148
Vancouver;51;23;22;6;52;147;161
Anaheim;52;21;22;9;51;123;162
Arizona;50;23;23;4;50;132;142
Edmonton;51;23;24;4;50;148;168
Los Angeles;51;20;27;4;44;116;154
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 5, Edmonton 4, OT
New Jersey 3, Montreal 2, OT
Detroit 2, Ottawa 0
St. Louis 4, Columbus 2
Florida 3, Vegas 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Los Angeles 2
Winnipeg 9, Anaheim 3
Toronto 3, Pittsburgh 2
Dallas 3, Nashville 1
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Chicago 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Vancouver at Colorado, late
Arizona at San Jose, late
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Carolina, 1 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;28;9;2;1;59;159;104
Chicago;25;13;1;0;51;150;123
Youngstown;19;16;1;3;42;126;149
Ced. Rapids;19;15;2;2;42;113;105
Dubuque;17;16;3;3;40;118;127
Central Ill.;17;19;2;1;37;126;140
Team USA;16;13;2;3;37;133;131
Green Bay;14;18;5;1;34;111;140
Madison;8;24;3;2;21;72;138
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;29;9;1;1;60;139;93
Waterloo;26;10;3;1;56;151;112
Sioux Falls;24;10;3;1;52;140;124
Des Moines;24;12;1;3;52;139;113
Sioux City;19;13;5;1;44;121;115
Fargo;20;15;2;2;44;117;121
Omaha;13;19;2;4;32;97;134
Lincoln;10;25;3;2;25;109;152
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 3, Muskegon 1
Sioux City 7, Madison 4
Cedar Rapids 3, Green Bay 1
Chicago 4, Youngstown 0
Des Moines 3, Tri-City 0
Fargo 4, Dubuque 2
Omaha 4, Lincoln 1
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Youngstown
Central Illinois at Muskegon
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Madison at Fargo
Chicago at Sioux Falls
Green Bay at Tri-City
Sioux City at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Youngstown
Central Illinois at Muskegon
Chicago at Sioux City
Omaha at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Madison at Fargo
Green Bay at Tri-City
GAME SUNDAY
Des Moines at Omaha
GAME MONDAY, FEB. 11
Dubuque at Madison
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 11, Mason City 0
JV: Cedar Rapids 9, Mason City 1
Sioux City 4, Des Moines Oak Leafs 1
JV: Sioux City 4, D.M. Oak Leafs 1
Lincoln 5, Kansas City 1
JV: Lincoln 6, Kansas City 5
Omaha 3, Fremont 2
JV: Omaha 5, Fremont 4
Quad City 5, Dubuque 0
JV: Dubuque 4, Quad City 3
