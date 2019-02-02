Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;52;39;11;2;80;205;146

Toronto;51;31;17;3;65;179;145

Montreal;52;28;18;6;62;156;152

Boston;51;27;17;7;61;148;135

Buffalo;51;25;20;6;56;148;156

Florida;50;21;21;8;50;156;175

Detroit;53;21;25;7;49;150;174

Ottawa;52;19;28;5;43;159;194

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;51;30;15;6;66;151;125

Washington;51;28;17;6;62;175;165

Pittsburgh;52;28;18;6;62;183;160

Columbus;51;28;20;3;59;163;159

Carolina;51;25;20;6;56;145;151

Philadelphia;52;23;23;6;52;151;176

N.Y. Rangers;51;22;22;7;51;145;171

New Jersey;51;20;24;7;47;152;173

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;52;34;16;2;70;185;146

Nashville;54;31;19;4;66;166;139

Dallas;52;27;21;4;58;133;130

Minnesota;52;26;22;4;56;146;149

Colorado;50;22;20;8;52;169;162

St. Louis;50;23;22;5;51;143;151

Chicago;53;20;24;9;49;167;196

Pacific Division

Calgary;52;33;14;5;71;193;149

San Jose;52;29;16;7;65;187;167

Vegas;54;29;21;4;62;160;148

Vancouver;51;23;22;6;52;147;161

Anaheim;52;21;22;9;51;123;162

Arizona;50;23;23;4;50;132;142

Edmonton;51;23;24;4;50;148;168

Los Angeles;51;20;27;4;44;116;154

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 5, Edmonton 4, OT

New Jersey 3, Montreal 2, OT

Detroit 2, Ottawa 0

St. Louis 4, Columbus 2

Florida 3, Vegas 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Los Angeles 2

Winnipeg 9, Anaheim 3

Toronto 3, Pittsburgh 2

Dallas 3, Nashville 1

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Chicago 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Vancouver at Colorado, late

Arizona at San Jose, late

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 1 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;28;9;2;1;59;159;104

Chicago;25;13;1;0;51;150;123

Youngstown;19;16;1;3;42;126;149

Ced. Rapids;19;15;2;2;42;113;105

Dubuque;17;16;3;3;40;118;127

Central Ill.;17;19;2;1;37;126;140

Team USA;16;13;2;3;37;133;131

Green Bay;14;18;5;1;34;111;140

Madison;8;24;3;2;21;72;138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;29;9;1;1;60;139;93

Waterloo;26;10;3;1;56;151;112

Sioux Falls;24;10;3;1;52;140;124

Des Moines;24;12;1;3;52;139;113

Sioux City;19;13;5;1;44;121;115

Fargo;20;15;2;2;44;117;121

Omaha;13;19;2;4;32;97;134

Lincoln;10;25;3;2;25;109;152

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Muskegon 1

Sioux City 7, Madison 4

Cedar Rapids 3, Green Bay 1

Chicago 4, Youngstown 0

Des Moines 3, Tri-City 0

Fargo 4, Dubuque 2

Omaha 4, Lincoln 1

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Youngstown

Central Illinois at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Madison at Fargo

Chicago at Sioux Falls

Green Bay at Tri-City

Sioux City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Youngstown

Central Illinois at Muskegon

Chicago at Sioux City

Omaha at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Madison at Fargo

Green Bay at Tri-City

GAME SUNDAY

Des Moines at Omaha

GAME MONDAY, FEB. 11

Dubuque at Madison

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 11, Mason City 0

JV: Cedar Rapids 9, Mason City 1

Sioux City 4, Des Moines Oak Leafs 1

JV: Sioux City 4, D.M. Oak Leafs 1

Lincoln 5, Kansas City 1

JV: Lincoln 6, Kansas City 5

Omaha 3, Fremont 2

JV: Omaha 5, Fremont 4

Quad City 5, Dubuque 0

JV: Dubuque 4, Quad City 3

