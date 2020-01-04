clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;43;24;8;11;59;140;111

Toronto;43;23;14;5;53;155;135

Tampa Bay;40;23;13;4;50;144;124

Florida;41;21;15;5;47;147;140

Buffalo;43;19;17;7;45;127;135

Montreal;42;18;17;7;42;134;136

Ottawa;42;16;21;5;37;117;143

Detroit;42;10;29;3;23;90;161

Metropolitan Division

Washington;42;28;9;5;61;150;125

Pittsburgh;41;25;11;5;55;141;109

N.Y. Islanders;4-;25;12;3;53;115;105

Carolina;41;24;15;2;50;139;116

Philadelphia;42;22;15;5;49;133;129

Columbus;42;19;15;8;46;109;116

N.Y. Rangers;40;19;17;4;42;132;136

New Jersey;41;15;20;6;36;106;144

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;43;26;10;7;59;135;119

Colorado;42;25;13;4;54;156;124

Dallas;42;24;14;4;52;115;104

Winnipeg;42;22;16;4;48;130;129

Minnesota;42;20;17;5;45;129;139

Nashville;39;18;15;6;42;134;131

Chicago;42;18;18;6;42;123;139

Pacific Division

Vegas;45;24;15;6;54;144;133

Arizona;44;24;16;4;52;128;112

Edmonton;44;22;17;5;49;131;138

Vancouver;41;22;15;4;48;139;124

Calgary;43;21;17;5;47;118;130

San Jose;43;19;21;3;41;115;143

Los Angeles;42;17;21;4;38;109;132

Anaheim;41;16;20;5;37;105;128

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Edmonton 4, Boston 1

Buffalo 3, Florida 2

San Jose 3, Columbus 2

Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Vegas 5, St. Louis 4, OT

Pittsburgh 3, Montreal 2, OT

Colorado 5, New Jersey 2

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, late

Nashville at Los Angeles, late

GAMES TODAY

San Jose at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;22;6;1;0;45;99;72

Tri-City;15;12;2;2;34;91;93

Fargo;14;8;2;2;32;85;84

Omaha;13;9;5;0;31;82;74

Lincoln;13;12;1;2;29;99;103

Des Moines;13;14;1;2;29;97;106

Sioux Falls;11;14;3;0;25;76;100

Sioux City;11;13;4;1;25;86;98

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;23;4;1;0;47;141;79

Team USA;21;10;0;0;42;130;112

Dubuque;20;6;1;0;41;101;65

Green Bay;12;13;1;3;28;99;97

Youngstown;12;13;4;0;28;89;117

Muskegon;12;14;3;0;27;99;107

Ced. Rapids;12;16;1;0;25;98;103

Madison;6;21;2;0;14;73;134

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Dubuque 8, Waterloo 2

Tri-City 5, Des Moines 3

Muskegon 8, Cedar Rapids 4

Sioux City 4, Fargo 3, SO

Sioux Falls 2, Team USA 1

GAMES TODAY

Sioux City at Fargo

Madison at Youngstown

Lincoln at Omaha

GAME THURSDAY

Muskegon at Green Bay

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Dubuque at Chicago

Muskegon at Madison

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Fargo at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Des Moines at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Dubuque

Muskegon at Madison

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Fargo at Omaha

GAME SUNDAY, JAN. 12

Fargo at Sioux City

GAME TUESDAY, JAN. 14

Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Prep scores

MHSHL

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Quad City 4, OT

JV: Waterloo 5, Quad City 1

Des Moines Oak Leafs 5, Sioux City 4, OT

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 5, Sioux City 4, SO

Lincoln 3, Cedar Rapids 2, SO

JV: Lincoln 5, Cedar Rapids 0

Kansas City 8, Boji 1

JV: Kansas City 11, Boji 0

Omaha 7, Fremont 1

JV: Omaha 3, Fremont 2

