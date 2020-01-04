NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;43;24;8;11;59;140;111
Toronto;43;23;14;5;53;155;135
Tampa Bay;40;23;13;4;50;144;124
Florida;41;21;15;5;47;147;140
Buffalo;43;19;17;7;45;127;135
Montreal;42;18;17;7;42;134;136
Ottawa;42;16;21;5;37;117;143
Detroit;42;10;29;3;23;90;161
Metropolitan Division
Washington;42;28;9;5;61;150;125
Pittsburgh;41;25;11;5;55;141;109
N.Y. Islanders;4-;25;12;3;53;115;105
Carolina;41;24;15;2;50;139;116
Philadelphia;42;22;15;5;49;133;129
Columbus;42;19;15;8;46;109;116
N.Y. Rangers;40;19;17;4;42;132;136
New Jersey;41;15;20;6;36;106;144
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;43;26;10;7;59;135;119
Colorado;42;25;13;4;54;156;124
Dallas;42;24;14;4;52;115;104
Winnipeg;42;22;16;4;48;130;129
Minnesota;42;20;17;5;45;129;139
Nashville;39;18;15;6;42;134;131
Chicago;42;18;18;6;42;123;139
Pacific Division
Vegas;45;24;15;6;54;144;133
Arizona;44;24;16;4;52;128;112
Edmonton;44;22;17;5;49;131;138
Vancouver;41;22;15;4;48;139;124
Calgary;43;21;17;5;47;118;130
San Jose;43;19;21;3;41;115;143
Los Angeles;42;17;21;4;38;109;132
Anaheim;41;16;20;5;37;105;128
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Edmonton 4, Boston 1
Buffalo 3, Florida 2
San Jose 3, Columbus 2
Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Vegas 5, St. Louis 4, OT
Pittsburgh 3, Montreal 2, OT
Colorado 5, New Jersey 2
Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 3
Toronto 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, late
Nashville at Los Angeles, late
GAMES TODAY
San Jose at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;22;6;1;0;45;99;72
Tri-City;15;12;2;2;34;91;93
Fargo;14;8;2;2;32;85;84
Omaha;13;9;5;0;31;82;74
Lincoln;13;12;1;2;29;99;103
Des Moines;13;14;1;2;29;97;106
Sioux Falls;11;14;3;0;25;76;100
Sioux City;11;13;4;1;25;86;98
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;23;4;1;0;47;141;79
Team USA;21;10;0;0;42;130;112
Dubuque;20;6;1;0;41;101;65
Green Bay;12;13;1;3;28;99;97
Youngstown;12;13;4;0;28;89;117
Muskegon;12;14;3;0;27;99;107
Ced. Rapids;12;16;1;0;25;98;103
Madison;6;21;2;0;14;73;134
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Dubuque 8, Waterloo 2
Tri-City 5, Des Moines 3
Muskegon 8, Cedar Rapids 4
Sioux City 4, Fargo 3, SO
Sioux Falls 2, Team USA 1
GAMES TODAY
Sioux City at Fargo
Madison at Youngstown
Lincoln at Omaha
GAME THURSDAY
Muskegon at Green Bay
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Dubuque at Chicago
Muskegon at Madison
Cedar Rapids at Des Moines
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
Fargo at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Youngstown
Des Moines at Cedar Rapids
Chicago at Dubuque
Muskegon at Madison
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
Fargo at Omaha
GAME SUNDAY, JAN. 12
Fargo at Sioux City
GAME TUESDAY, JAN. 14
Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Prep scores
MHSHL
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Waterloo 5, Quad City 4, OT
JV: Waterloo 5, Quad City 1
Des Moines Oak Leafs 5, Sioux City 4, OT
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 5, Sioux City 4, SO
Lincoln 3, Cedar Rapids 2, SO
JV: Lincoln 5, Cedar Rapids 0
Kansas City 8, Boji 1
JV: Kansas City 11, Boji 0
Omaha 7, Fremont 1
JV: Omaha 3, Fremont 2
