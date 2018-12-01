Try 1 month for 99¢
USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;17;3;0;0;34;102;49

Central Ill.;11;10;2;0;24;81;82

Chicago;11;7;1;0;23;68;69

Ced. Rapids;10;9;2;0;22;67;68

Dubuque;9;8;1;2;21;70;69

Green Bay;8;10;2;1;19;62;80

Youngstown;8;9;0;3;19;61;72

Team USA;8;9;0;2;18;68;74

Madison;5;10;1;2;13;33;57

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;16;4;1;0;33;70;43

Sioux City;13;4;2;0;28;72;51

Waterloo;12;6;3;1;28;82;69

Des Moines;12;8;1;1;26;79;71

Fargo;11;7;1;2;25;66;68

Sioux Falls;9;7;1;1;20;57;68

Lincoln;6;10;3;1;16;56;75

Omaha;6;12;0;2;14;51;80

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Team USA 3, Waterloo 1

Tri-City 3, Cedar Rapids 2

Fargo 4, Youngstown 3, SO

Sioux Falls 5, Des Moines 3

Dubuque 7, Green Bay 1

Muskegon 7, Madison 1

Chicago 5, Central Illinois 1

GAMES TODAY

Muskegon at Dubuque

Madison at Central Illinois

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 2, Sioux City 0

JV: Sioux City 4, Waterloo 1

Quad City 3, Mason City 2

JV: Quad City 6, Mason City 5

Des Moines Oak Leafs 3, Lincoln 1

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 4, Lincoln 1

Kansas City 3, Des Moines Capitals 2

JV: Kansas City 2, D.M. Capitals 1

Cedar Rapids 9, Omaha 3

JV: Cedar Rapids 4, Omaha 2

