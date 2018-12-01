USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;17;3;0;0;34;102;49
Central Ill.;11;10;2;0;24;81;82
Chicago;11;7;1;0;23;68;69
Ced. Rapids;10;9;2;0;22;67;68
Dubuque;9;8;1;2;21;70;69
Green Bay;8;10;2;1;19;62;80
Youngstown;8;9;0;3;19;61;72
Team USA;8;9;0;2;18;68;74
Madison;5;10;1;2;13;33;57
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;16;4;1;0;33;70;43
Sioux City;13;4;2;0;28;72;51
Waterloo;12;6;3;1;28;82;69
Des Moines;12;8;1;1;26;79;71
Fargo;11;7;1;2;25;66;68
Sioux Falls;9;7;1;1;20;57;68
Lincoln;6;10;3;1;16;56;75
Omaha;6;12;0;2;14;51;80
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Team USA 3, Waterloo 1
Tri-City 3, Cedar Rapids 2
Fargo 4, Youngstown 3, SO
Sioux Falls 5, Des Moines 3
Dubuque 7, Green Bay 1
Muskegon 7, Madison 1
Chicago 5, Central Illinois 1
GAMES TODAY
Muskegon at Dubuque
Madison at Central Illinois
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 2, Sioux City 0
JV: Sioux City 4, Waterloo 1
Quad City 3, Mason City 2
JV: Quad City 6, Mason City 5
Des Moines Oak Leafs 3, Lincoln 1
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 4, Lincoln 1
Kansas City 3, Des Moines Capitals 2
JV: Kansas City 2, D.M. Capitals 1
Cedar Rapids 9, Omaha 3
JV: Cedar Rapids 4, Omaha 2
