NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;20;14;5;1;29;74;58

Toronto;20;14;6;0;28;70;51

Buffalo;20;12;6;2;26;60;56

Boston;20;11;6;3;25;58;49

Montreal;20;11;6;3;25;66;65

Ottawa;20;9;8;3;21;70;81

Detroit;20;9;9;2;20;57;65

Florida;17;7;7;3;17;54;57

Metropolitan Division

Columbus;20;12;6;2;26;69;63

N.Y. Islanders;18;10;6;2;22;61;49

N.Y. Rangers;20;10;8;2;22;61;64

Washington;19;9;7;3;21;63;63

Philadelphia;20;9;9;2;20;63;71

Carolina;19;8;8;3;19;51;58

New Jersey;18;8;8;2;18;54;59

Pittsburgh;18;7;8;3;17;60;61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;20;14;5;1;29;67;47

Minnesota;20;12;6;2;26;64;54

Winnipeg;18;11;5;2;24;55;45

Dallas;19;10;7;2;22;52;50

Colorado;19;9;6;4;22;67;56

Chicago;20;7;8;5;19;53;69

St. Louis;17;7;7;3;17;56;53

Pacific Division

San Jose;20;10;7;3;23;64;64

Vancouver;22;10;10;2;22;67;78

Calgary;19;10;8;1;21;58;59

Anaheim;21;8;9;4;20;45;61

Edmonton;18;9;8;1;19;52;56

Arizona;19;9;9;1;19;49;48

Vegas;20;8;11;1;17;50;58

Los Angeles;19;6;12;1;13;39;61

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 5, OT

Detroit 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2

Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 4

Montreal 3, Vancouver 2

Columbus 4, Carolina 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 2

Boston 2, Arizona 1

Nashville 5, Los Angeles 3

Edmonton at Calgary, late

St. Louis at San Jose, late

GAMES TODAY

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, noon

New Jersey at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;13;2;0;0;26;72;37

Central Ill.;9;7;2;0;20;65;65

Ced. Rapids;8;6;2;0;18;53;54

Dubuque;7;7;1;2;17;57;63

Green Bay;7;6;2;1;17;48;51

Chicago;7;7;1;0;15;51;61

Team USA;7;7;0;1;15;61;58

Youngstown;6;8;0;2;14;50;62

Madison;3;8;1;2;9;26;44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;10;3;3;1;24;68;52

Tri-City;11;4;1;0;23;44;34

Sioux City;11;4;1;0;23;63;46

Des Moines;11;5;1;0;23;66;51

Sioux Falls;7;5;1;1;16;44;50

Fargo;7;7;0;2;16;50;55

Lincoln;5;7;3;1;14;45;56

Omaha;6;9;0;1;13;43;65

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 6, Lincoln 3

Chicago 5, Team USA 3

Muskegon 4, Cedar Rapids 0

Des Moines 4, Fargo 3

Team USA 7, Dubuque 4

Green Bay 3, Madison 1

Central Illinois 5, Youngstown 2

GAME TODAY

Sioux Falls at Omaha

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Des Moines Capitals 0

JV: Waterloo 4, D.M. Capitals 0

Quad City 4, Omaha 3, OT

JV: Omaha 4, Quad City 3

Des Moines Oak Leafs 6, Dubuque 0

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 3, Dubuque 2

Sioux City 9, Ames 0

JV: Sioux City 2, Ames 1

Lincoln 6, Kansas City 5

JV: Kansas City 4, Lincoln 1

Mason City 5, Fremont 4

JV: Mason City at Fremont, late

