NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;20;14;5;1;29;74;58
Toronto;20;14;6;0;28;70;51
Buffalo;20;12;6;2;26;60;56
Boston;20;11;6;3;25;58;49
Montreal;20;11;6;3;25;66;65
Ottawa;20;9;8;3;21;70;81
Detroit;20;9;9;2;20;57;65
Florida;17;7;7;3;17;54;57
Metropolitan Division
Columbus;20;12;6;2;26;69;63
N.Y. Islanders;18;10;6;2;22;61;49
N.Y. Rangers;20;10;8;2;22;61;64
Washington;19;9;7;3;21;63;63
Philadelphia;20;9;9;2;20;63;71
Carolina;19;8;8;3;19;51;58
New Jersey;18;8;8;2;18;54;59
Pittsburgh;18;7;8;3;17;60;61
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;20;14;5;1;29;67;47
Minnesota;20;12;6;2;26;64;54
Winnipeg;18;11;5;2;24;55;45
Dallas;19;10;7;2;22;52;50
Colorado;19;9;6;4;22;67;56
Chicago;20;7;8;5;19;53;69
St. Louis;17;7;7;3;17;56;53
Pacific Division
San Jose;20;10;7;3;23;64;64
Vancouver;22;10;10;2;22;67;78
Calgary;19;10;8;1;21;58;59
Anaheim;21;8;9;4;20;45;61
Edmonton;18;9;8;1;19;52;56
Arizona;19;9;9;1;19;49;48
Vegas;20;8;11;1;17;50;58
Los Angeles;19;6;12;1;13;39;61
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 5, OT
Detroit 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2
Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 4
Montreal 3, Vancouver 2
Columbus 4, Carolina 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 2
Boston 2, Arizona 1
Nashville 5, Los Angeles 3
Edmonton at Calgary, late
St. Louis at San Jose, late
GAMES TODAY
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, noon
New Jersey at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;13;2;0;0;26;72;37
Central Ill.;9;7;2;0;20;65;65
Ced. Rapids;8;6;2;0;18;53;54
Dubuque;7;7;1;2;17;57;63
Green Bay;7;6;2;1;17;48;51
Chicago;7;7;1;0;15;51;61
Team USA;7;7;0;1;15;61;58
Youngstown;6;8;0;2;14;50;62
Madison;3;8;1;2;9;26;44
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;10;3;3;1;24;68;52
Tri-City;11;4;1;0;23;44;34
Sioux City;11;4;1;0;23;63;46
Des Moines;11;5;1;0;23;66;51
Sioux Falls;7;5;1;1;16;44;50
Fargo;7;7;0;2;16;50;55
Lincoln;5;7;3;1;14;45;56
Omaha;6;9;0;1;13;43;65
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 6, Lincoln 3
Chicago 5, Team USA 3
Muskegon 4, Cedar Rapids 0
Des Moines 4, Fargo 3
Team USA 7, Dubuque 4
Green Bay 3, Madison 1
Central Illinois 5, Youngstown 2
GAME TODAY
Sioux Falls at Omaha
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 3, Des Moines Capitals 0
JV: Waterloo 4, D.M. Capitals 0
Quad City 4, Omaha 3, OT
JV: Omaha 4, Quad City 3
Des Moines Oak Leafs 6, Dubuque 0
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 3, Dubuque 2
Sioux City 9, Ames 0
JV: Sioux City 2, Ames 1
Lincoln 6, Kansas City 5
JV: Kansas City 4, Lincoln 1
Mason City 5, Fremont 4
JV: Mason City at Fremont, late
